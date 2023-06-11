Ministry of Health provides 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine free of charge





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Health has revealed that it is still stockpiling around four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently distributing them to the public free of charge during the transitional period of the revocation of the national health emergency. the transitional period for lifting the state of health emergency. “About four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are still available, most of them locally produced vaccines (InaVac and IndoVac),” the director of the Office of Communication and Public Services of the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi. Apart from domestically produced vaccines, the ministry still has about 100,000 doses of imported vaccines, namely Pfizer and AstraZeneca, stored in central government storage facilities. Tarmizi said the vaccines are distributed free to the public, pending the outcome of the study regarding paid vaccination. “This (paying vaccination) is undergoing a study process, so we have taken the option of continuing to provide vaccines, especially to vulnerable groups,” she noted. The option, she said, is in line with Circular Letter (SE) number 1 of 2023 regarding health protocols during the endemic transition period to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, which was issued on June 9, 2023. “In the SE, we continue to push the need to get people vaccinated,” Tarmizi said. Currently, the Ministry of Health is awaiting President Joko Widodo’s decision regarding the revocation of Presidential Decree Number 11 of 2022 on the stipulation of public health emergency for COVID-19, she said. The president’s decision will return the responsibility for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic to the public and will define regulations on paid vaccinations as well as care for COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The regulations are being drafted and will be implemented by providing assistance to beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Program (JKN) scheme, Tarmizi said. During the health emergency period, the government covered patient treatment costs by directly paying hospital bills. After the publication of the regulations, the treatment costs of the beneficiaries of the JKN program will be entirely borne by the National Agency for Health and Social Security (BPJS Santé). Related News: Epidemiologist voices support for government plan to lift PPKM Related News: Governor voices support for plan to lift restrictions on public activity

