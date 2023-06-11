New era for Turkey as Erdogan carries out sweeping post-election reshuffle

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his new government last week. He changed almost all the ministers, leaving only Fahrettin Koca, the health minister, and Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the culture and tourism minister, in their posts. Erdogan is used to testing new recruits and, if he doesn’t find them suitable, he immediately turns to new faces. The current Cabinet is unique in terms of having the largest number of new members.

All Cabinet members are distinguished persons in their fields, but three of them attract special attention because of the importance of their ministries. They are Mehmet Simsek, the new finance minister, Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister, and General Yasar Guler, the defense minister.

Simsek was born into a Kurdish family in the province of Batman in southeastern Turkey. He learned Turkish after going to school. He is an important political figure due to his brilliant economic career. He completed his university studies at the prestigious Imperial School of Administrative Studies (Mulkiye), established in 1859. Many high-ranking Ottoman bureaucrats graduated from this school, including the former President of Syria, Shukri Al-Quwatli.

Simsek obtained his master’s degree from the University of Exeter in the UK. Between 1993 and 1997, he worked as Chief Economic Analyst at the US Embassy in Ankara. He then worked for a short time in the United States at Union Bank of Switzerland and later at Deutsche Bank in Turkey.

He became Merrill Lynch’s top administrative economist covering the Middle East and Africa, before moving on to Central Europe and Russia. Erdogan picked it up when he was in that position.

His position was the subject of tough negotiations with Erdogan. He disagreed with the president on the economic policy to follow. After serving as Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2015, he left this position and returned to his international finance activity.

Simsek’s name came back to the fore just before the first round of elections last month. Ruling AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said Simsek did not plan to get involved in active politics, but added that he was ready to help in case he was asked. . Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin expressed the same idea with slightly different words.

A pessimistic opinion polling firm, Aksoy, operating in Istanbul, said Simsek’s refusal to join the ranks of the AKP was neither the first nor the last sign of battered support for the AKP government. In fact, Simsek, after speaking to Erdogan on the Monday before the May 14 election, announced on his Twitter account that he was not interested in returning to active politics. These continuous changes prove once again how slippery the political terrain is in Turkey.

A veteran journalist, Toygun Atilla, said that when Erdogan offered Simsek to sit in the seat of Turkey’s economy, he accepted it, saying: This is a service for my country and I am ready to take on this responsibility. .

In the very first statement he made after assuming the post of minister, Simsek said: The Turkish economy has no choice but to come to its senses. This is a clear statement that the economy of the country was previously not sitting on rational ground. Simsek will now try to salvage what is salvageable, but the challenges ahead are daunting.

The new finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, will now try to salvage what is salvageable, but the challenges ahead are daunting. Yasar Yakis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been entrusted to Fidan, the former boss of the National Intelligence Organisation. He started his career as a non-commissioned officer. He then completed his studies at the University of Maryland in the United States and Bilkent University in Ankara. From 2001 to 2003, he worked as Senior Political and Economic Counselor at the Australian Embassy in Ankara. Its immediate agenda includes the NATO summit to be held next month in Vilnius, Lithuania. This will be followed in September by the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Last week, Ankara rushed a battalion-sized peacekeeping force to Kosovo because it wants to curry favor with NATO on several alliance-related issues.

Sweden’s NATO membership is a complicated foreign policy issue for Turkey as Stockholm believes it has met all the required criteria by passing three laws to meet Ankara’s expectations. Turkiye, however, believes that Sweden needs to draw a clearer line between acts of terror and freedom of expression. The Gordian knot of this subject will probably be cut by the United States.

With the next US presidential election in November 2024, Turkey wants to settle the issue of F-16 fighter jets before Congress becomes more sensitive about it.

Turkiye also wants to bring the Nagorno-Karabakh issue to a successful conclusion. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s participation in Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony offers a promising signal for the future. This could be a new stage in the thaw between Ankara, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Fidan was directly involved in the negotiations with the Kurds within the framework of the Oslo process. And he has made substantial contributions in almost everything related to Syria. Erdogan’s choice of Fidan for this important work may mean that he directly solves several complicated issues.

The choice of Ozers for the post of defense minister recalls an old practice in Turkey consisting in entrusting this post to the high ranks of the army. The chain of command is important in the military. All sorts of complications can be expected once this chain is broken. Former Defense Minister Hulusi Akar proved his loyalty by skillfully controlling the 2016 military uprising initiated by supporters of self-exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey entered a new era after the elections that took place last month. Everyone is watching Simsek in particular. We can now expect more rational management of the economy, but we must beware of expecting miracles from it.

Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party.

