Shapps insists Westminster has ‘let go of the Boris Johnson drama’

UK Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, who also served in government under Mr Johnson, said his party had not missed the drama of the former prime minister, adding that its former leader was not in the frame of mind to fight for the next general election.

It comes after Johnson’s ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the former No 10 holder, who left the Commons on Friday to protest against an MPs inquiry into the party, could challenge the next election for the Conservative Party and would be in pole position during a future leadership race.

Sir Jacob said there could be a Tory civil war if the party tried to stop him running.

Mr Shapps told the BBC on Sunday with the Laura Kuenssberg show: There’s no way he’ll come back and say, okay, now I’m going to get up.

From what I understand, even him said he didn’t want to do this. We are therefore rather in the realm of the hypothetical.

Mr Shapps said Mr Johnson would have been perfectly entitled to remain an MP, but decided to step down.

He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: I think people across the country inside and outside the party recognize that Boris was someone with many qualities.

But we are now in a world where there are different challenges to face and we have a new leadership at No 10 that is getting to work and taking care of the priorities of this country.

I think the world has moved on from what was quite a dramatic period under Brexit and of course under the issues around Covid and vaccines and the like.

He said the UK was in a calmer period under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who he said was doing the right Tory things in response to Mr Johnson accusing the government of abandoning manifesto promises to 2019.

Mr Shapps also said he disagreed with Mr Johnson’s criticism of the Commons Privileges Committees inquiry into whether he had misled MPs when he said that Covid rules had been followed in Downing Street during the pandemic despite holding anti-lockdown parties.

On Friday, Mr Johnson attacked the seven-person panel as he resigned as an MP, accusing them of witch-hunting and likening the panel to a kangaroo court.

But Mr Shapps said he had no reason to back the charges, denying suggestions the inquiry was driven by a desire to reverse Brexit.

The former Conservative chairman said that although Mr Johnson had successes as Prime Minister, he believed people in the Conservative Party and outside did not miss the drama of his time as Prime Minister.

It comes as Guto Harri, a former Johnson spin doctor, told Sky his former boss had been ousted from politics.

But Nigel Farage said the episode spells the end for Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party as he suggested more than 10 Tory MPs may be willing to join a new party.

The prominent Leave campaigner added that the gap for another insurrection is actually bigger than it was 10 years ago.