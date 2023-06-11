Trump News Today: Donald Trump defying post-indictment speeches as Florida judge he appointed prepares to keep case





Defiant Donald Trump attacks villainous Pence and deranged special consul Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump gave defiant speeches at two Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, just a day after he was charged with keeping highly classified information at his home in Florida, Mar- a-Lago.

The 49-page, 38-count indictment was unsealed after Mr Trump made a series of social media posts revealing he was indicted by a grand jury under the supervision of the special counsel Jack Smith.

The indictment details charges against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, a former US Navy non-commissioned officer who left government service to work for Mr Trump after his term ended in January 2021.

The former president fumed online about the charges and lashed out at Mr Smith calling him a deranged lunatic. The special advocate for his part gave a brief explanation of the sweeping indictment and reiterated that in America the law applies to everyone.

Mr Trump repeated his attacks on Mr Smith on stage in Georgia before flying to his second event. During the robbery, he told Politico he would not quit the 2024 primary race even if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon will remain on the case unless she recuses herself.

HighlightsView latest update 1686513621Trump retained classified documents from seven agencies

Gustaf Kilander has the details.

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 21:00

1686513441Trump will talk about the golf club after Tuesday night

Donald Trump says the hell is talking about Bedminster, New Jersey, at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, just five hours after he became the first former US president to be arraigned on federal criminal charges.

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 20:57

1686513141Barrs’ comments don’t go unnoticed by Trump

In response to his Attorney General’s comments on Fox News, former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

Virtually everyone says the indictment is about election interference and shouldn’t have been filed, except for Bill Barr, a disgruntled former employee and lazy attorney general who was weak and utterly ineffectual . He doesn’t mean what he says, it’s just FALSE INFORMATION. Bars does it because he hates TRUMP for firing him. He was deathly afraid of the radical left when they said they would impeach him. He knows the indictment is Bull. Turn off FoxNews when Gutless Pig is on!

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 20:52

1686512721Watch: Bill Barr dismantles GOP talking points

Bill Barr also told Fox News on Sunday morning that the whole classified documents thing was due to the former president’s reckless driving, which he has already said.

However, he also noted: There are two big lies going around right now. One is, oh, these other presidents took all these documents…and the second thing is that the idea that the president has full authority to declare any document personal is seemingly ridiculous.”

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 20:45

1686511821North Carolina Republicans rally around Trump after indictment

Eric Garcia reports from Greensboro, North Carolina:

Any thought that Donald Trump’s latest might dampen Republican primary voters’ enthusiasm for his candidacy was quickly dispelled by the overwhelming reception the former president received at the Republican Convention in North Carolina.

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 20:30

1686510921Barr: If even half of this is true, it’s toast

Mr Barr said if even half of what is alleged in the 49-page, 37-account document is true, then the former president is toast.

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 20:15

1686510021Jim Jordan rejects Trump’s statement suggesting Mar-a-Lago logs have not been declassified

One of Donald Trump’s staunchest champions in the House of Representatives battled Sunday with a CNN reporter over whether any documents kept without consent from the National Archives of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had been declassified.

John Bowden reports on what has been said.

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 20:00

1686509121Watch: Michael Cohen gives potential motive for Trump to take classified documents

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 19:45

1686508221 Key takeaways from Trump’s indictment

The federal indictment against Donald Trump outlines 37 counts related to retaining classified information, willfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and more.

The search warrant was executed after the National Archives made several attempts to obtain classified documents Mr Trump allegedly took with him when he left office in 2021.

The indictment sets out various allegations against Mr Trump and names his aide Walt Nauta as a co-conspirator.

Here are the key points of the indictment:

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 19:30

1686507321Watch: Rep Goldman says Trump doesn’t believe the law applies to him

Oliver O’Connell11 June 2023 19:15

