Pak’s government will wait and watch as Imran Khan is exhausted from the onslaught of cases





Islamabad: A member of Pakistan’s federal cabinet has revealed that the government’s current strategy is to simply watch and wait for former prime minister Imran Khan to be ‘exhausted’ with a slew of cases as party leaders abandon him in mass, according to the media.

The minister who requested anonymity said Imran Khan used to “attack his rivals” for corruption and for criticizing the army, among other things. Now, he said, Imran Khan himself faces criminal charges and is accused of inciting members of his party to attack civilian and military installations on May 9, Express Tribune reported.

“The circle is complete,” the minister said, adding that the government had meanwhile adopted a “chill policy” and was just seeing how things, politically and legally, were progressing. To a question, he replied that Imran Khan would not immediately be allowed to go abroad because it is “time to face the music”, Express Tribune reported.

He alleged that Imran Khan used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other investigative agencies against his opponents, accusing them of corruption and poisoning the political arena by calling others thieves, looters and traitors. .

“Just see the irony. He (Imran) is now facing the same criminal charges (that he used to bring against others). It’s karma, I guess,” the minister said, Express Tribune reported.

A day after the coalition government presented its second federal budget, another member of the ruling alliance backed the minister’s statement and also agreed with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah who recently said that Imran Khan or his political opponents would survive when things had reached a point of no return.

In March, Sanaullah said Imran had taken politics to a point where they would be forced to follow no principles let alone talk about democracy, saying either Imran or they would survive, Express Tribune reported.

(IANS)

