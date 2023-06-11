PM Modi congratulates women’s junior hockey team on winning Asian Cup title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the women’s junior hockey team after winning 2-1 against Korea to lift their maiden Asian Junior Women’s Cup.

PM Modi took to Twitter to praise the Indian women’s team for their hard work and outstanding performance in the tournament.

“Congratulations to our young champions for winning the 2023 Asian Junior Women’s Hockey Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork. They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

India started the game on an attacking note, earning a penalty corner in the first minute of the game, but they failed to capitalize on it.

However, Korea turned the tide in their favor by counterattacking and controlling possession. They also won a penalty corner but Neelam cleared the goal line to prevent Korea from taking the lead. Although both teams played attacking play, the first quarter ended scoreless. Korea also maintained their attacking approach in the second quarter, pushing India down their backs. Korea also got quite a few penalty corners. However, India not only held their ground in defense to keep the opposing attackers at bay, but also put Korea under pressure by taking the lead through Annu (22nd) who quietly converted a penalty kick. However, India’s lead didn’t last long as Seoyeon Park (25′) equalized for Korea with a well placed shot from inside the D. The second quarter saw no more goals as both teams went into time-break with the score level at 1-1. The second half of the match started with Korea concentrating on holding the ball, while the Indian team went on the counterattack and it paid off as Neelam (41st) brilliantly converted a penalty corner to put India ahead as the third quarter ended with the score 2-1 in favor of the Indian team. In order to protect their lead, India focused on defending and controlling the pace of play by keeping the ball in the fourth quarter, while, on the other hand, Korea made forced errors and passing misdirected in his desperation to find an equalizer. . In the end, India stayed strong and stuck to their strategy to win the summit clash 2-1.