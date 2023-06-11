Trump calls indictment baseless as he enters campaign trail | Donald Trump News





The former US president calls the federal indictment a political success as he rallies support at Republican conventions.

Former United States President Donald Trump has slammed his federal indictment by the Justice Department as ridiculous and baseless in his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed, portraying the 37 counts indictment as an attack on his supporters.

Speaking at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, Trump framed the indictment as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House as he campaigns for a second term.

They’ve launched one witch hunt after another to try to stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people, Trump claimed in Georgia, later telling the crowd, “At the end of the day, they don’t don’t take it from me”. They come after you.

The indictment unsealed Friday afternoon accuses Trump of deliberately defying Justice Department demands that he turn over classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records, as well as telling his lawyers that he wanted to challenge a subpoena for the materials stored at his residence.

The indictment includes allegations that he stored documents in a ballroom and restrooms at his Mar-a-Lago resort, among other places.

Donald Trump’s resort at Mar-a-Lago [Marco Bello/Reuters]

Trump is due to make his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday in Miami.

I will never leave

Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination in 2024 despite his mounting legal woes, which include criminal charges filed against him in March in New York.

Trump said he would stay in the race even if convicted.

I will never leave, he told the American news site Politico in an interview aboard his plane after his speech in Georgia. He also predicted that he would not be sentenced and avoided questioning whether he would forgive himself if he won a second term.

Trump was greeted as a hero at the party convention in Georgia, where he drew loud applause as he called the investigation a political success and accused his political enemies of launching a hoax and witch hunt after the another to prevent his re-election.

People listen to Trump at the Georgia Republican Convention in Columbus, June 10, 2023 [Megan Varner/Reuters]

The ridiculous and baseless indictment of the Department of Injustice armed by the Biden administrations will go down as one of the most horrific abuses of power in our nation’s history, he said.

He also used his remarks to rail against President Joe Biden and his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, accusing them of mishandling classified information and insisting he was treated unfairly for being a Republican. .

Trump also dwelt on Georgia’s role in its 2020 loss, repeating unsubstantiated claims it won the state and defending its efforts to overturn Bidens’ victory, which is the subject of another ongoing investigation, this one by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis suggested any indictments would likely come in August.

At the heart of the investigation is a taped phone conversation in which Trump urges Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes just enough to overtake Biden and undo Trump’s narrow loss in the state.

Trump defended the phone call as perfect and on Saturday lashed out at Willis and the special counsel in the Mar-a-Lago case.

He was charged alongside valet Walt Nauta, a personal assistant who prosecutors say moved boxes from a storage room at Trump’s residence for him to examine and then lied to investigators about the movement.

Nauta traveled with Trump, appearing alongside him at a Georgia Waffle House stop where the former president signed autographs, posed for photos and told his supporters, We did absolutely nothing wrong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/11/trump-calls-indictment-baseless-as-he-hits-campaign-trail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos