Xi briefed on African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia





Johannesburg, South Africa: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on an upcoming mission by African leaders to Russia and Ukraine to try to broker peace, Pretoria said on Saturday. Ramaphosa announced last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to receive a six-member African delegation, which is expected to visit this month. Ramaphosa “informed” Xi, the South African presidency said in a statement. The delegation will include the presidents of the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia. His office did not say when he spoke with Xi, but said the Chinese leader “welcomed the initiative of the African continent and recognized the impact the conflict has had on human lives and on the food security in Africa”. In February, Beijing issued a document calling for a “political settlement” of the conflict, which Western countries said could allow Russia to hold much of the territory it seized in Ukraine. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. China calls itself a neutral party but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive and for its close strategic partnership with Russia. Similarly, South Africa’s ruling party, which has had close ties with the Kremlin since years of anti-apartheid struggle, has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it is impartial and prefers dialogue. . African countries have been hit hard by rising grain prices since Russia invaded Ukraine – a major global source of wheat and other agricultural products – in February last year. The war had also had a wider impact on world trade. The peace mission comes as South Africa seeks to restore its image following accusations of drifting towards the Kremlin. South Africa also faces a diplomatic dilemma ahead of a BRICS summit scheduled for August in Johannesburg. Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children, was invited to the summit. As a member of the ICC, South Africa will be obliged to detain Putin upon his arrival. Xi and Ramaphosa’s talks also touched on preparations for the summit amid speculation that South Africa is considering moving the August meeting to China to avoid having to arrest Putin. The two leaders “are committed to working towards a successful summit,” the statement said. The BRICS group together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and aim to counterbalance the traditional domination of Europe and the United States on the world stage.

