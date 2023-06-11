Regent Etik Suryani received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Medal of Honor from the President of the Republic of Indonesia





RADARSUKOHARJO.COM Various awards, both from government and private institutions, were received by the Regent of Sukoharjo, Etik Suryani. Most recently, the Regent of Etik received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Award in Agricultural Development Sector from Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Saturday (10/6/2023). President Jokowi originally presented the Medal of Honor during the 16th National Farmers and Fishermen Week in Padang, West Sumatra. However, as the president was unable to attend, the handover was represented by Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo. During the 16th Penas Farmers and Fishermen, Etik was accompanied by the Head of Agriculture and Fisheries Office of Sukoharjo Regency Bagas Windaryatno and 25 contingents of the 16th Penas Farmers and Fishermen to receive the Satyalacana Wira Karya award. “It is a sign of respect for the whole community, especially the farmers, especially the millennial farmers of Sukoharjo Regency who are so persistent and solid in developing the agricultural sector,” Etik Suryani said after receiving the Satyalancana Wira Karya Award for Agricultural Development from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The Satyalacana Wira Karya Badge of Honor is a form of central government appreciation to Regent Etik Suryani for playing an active role in the agricultural sector through the Millennial Farmers Development Movement (Gerbang Tami) program, a multi-stakeholder collaboration in the form of establishing a forum of millennium farmers by optimizing the role of villages, forkopimcam and collaboration with the private sector, universities and banks in order to achieve farmer regeneration, self-sufficiency and food security in the regency of Sukoharjo. The strategy that has been implemented so far is considered capable of further strengthening the regency of Sukoharjo as a national rice barn. “Millennial farmers in Sukoharjo have been trained and are strong,” added Sukoharjo District Agriculture and Fisheries Department Chief Bagas Windaryatno. Currently, Bagas said, a Regent (Perbup) regulation has been issued regarding the Millennium Farmer Development Guidelines. This legal umbrella is to respond to the challenges of human resources (HR) in the agricultural sector in the region. “Through this legal umbrella, we can collaborate with stakeholders, both internal and external. One of them is the banking network so that these millennial farmers get capital support. We want to ensure that young farmer friends can become friends entrepreneur young,” he says. (kwl/wa/dam) Journalist: Iwan Kaul

