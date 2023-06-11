Guardiola has turned Man City into a ruthless winning machine, but there’s a cloud hanging over the Blue Moon | UK News

For Manchester City and its fans – unbridled joy.

Not only to finally conquer Europe for the first time, but also to snatch Manchester United’s claim to an English club’s only major treble.

Picture:

Manchester United won UEFA in 1999. Photo: AP



Win the Champions League and winning three trophies was not just an obsession for City and manager Pep Guardiola. It was a wait.

When you’ve spent billions building a team – with the safety net of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth – they are asked for dominion.

This is done at the expense of sporting competitiveness.

Picture:

Pep Guardiola holds the trophy after winning the final. Photo: AP



0:16

Jack Grealish’s father: ‘Son of an amazing day’



City it was necessary to revise Arsenal claim to the Premier League. But it was a third consecutive title – the fifth in six seasons.

Beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final was attritional rather than artistic. So did beating Inter Milan by a single goal – with the guts to secure Saturday night’s victory in Istanbul.

Picture:

Photo: AP



Picture:

Photo: AP



Even a team of such sensational talent cannot be spectacular all the time.

And – while rivals cannot be expected to celebrate their glory – City’s supremacy is met with particular contempt.

It has a lot to do with the cloud above the Blue Moon.

Abu Dhabi’s wealth has elevated City to the elite ranks of European football over the past 15 years and provided once unimaginable funding to transform the men’s and women’s teams and their facilities.

Picture:

Sheikh Mansour (front right) with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (centre) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (front left) during the final



Where United once set the standards in football, now it is City.

But this is a club twice convicted by UEFA – in a deal with Champions League organizers for breaching Financial Fair Play rules and for obstructing a second investigation on their compliance with these rules aimed at preventing unlimited spending.

Spending beyond what they should have legitimately generated is at the heart of the ongoing Premier League case against City.

The allegation is that they cheated – with 115 Premier League charges relating to overinflation or disguising the source of income linked to their property in the UAE.

City insist the Premier League committee will have ‘compelling evidence that exists to support their position’.

Through denials, the club has never refuted details of leaked internal correspondence on Abu Dhabi-related financial dealings since first appearing in 2018.

Those pursuing City investigations are dismissed by fans as envious of all the success and determined to stop the teams going after the old top flight.

But they are now firmly the force in English and European football – with a rampaging team of lawyers to protect that status.

Picture:

Erling Haaland celebrates after winning the Champions League final match. Photo: AP



“We’re not really here,” sing City fans, recalling their days in the Third Division 25 years ago.

Is it really their club or are the supporters the backdrop of a geopolitical project?

City may appear as an extension of the foreign policy of the United Arab Emirates – a flagship sporting enterprise of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mansour.

The investment has helped transform a corner of east Manchester with the sprawling training complex built next to an expanding stadium.

But City’s ascendancy may lack the homegrown links that were a hallmark of United’s hat-trick, with no academy graduates starting in the 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

And yet, while City’s trophy is attributed to Abu Dhabi’s revenue largesse, United have also spent more than £2billion on players and their salaries over the decade with little success.

And Chelsea spending £600m on players over the past year could only produce a 12th place finish in the Premier League.

It’s not just about having money, but how you spend it. And who you trust to turn a collection of stars into a team.

Guardiola enjoyed sovereign wealth which turned football into a political power game.

But the former Barcelona boss has turned City into a ruthless winning machine.

A triple did not complete the mission. Guardiola and Abu Dhabi will target all seven potential trophies next season and complete world football dominance.