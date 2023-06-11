Eight Boris Johnson peerage recommendations have been blocked, committee says





J The House of Lords Nominations Committee has confirmed that it does not back eight peerage candidates submitted in honor of the resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson announced his decision to resign as an MP after receiving the report from the Privileges Committee stating whether he had lied to MPs about Partygate – something he called a kangaroo court and chase to witches. A spokesperson for the independent commission said in a statement: The House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac) has considered the nominations proposed by Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP in accordance with its normal processes. All nominations made by Mr. Johnson were received and processed by Holac. Eight candidates were not supported by the commission. Learn more The commission is advisory to the prime minister and is not involved in appointment processes after providing advice. The commission does not comment on individuals. Cabinet Minister Grant Shapps previously insisted Rishi Sunak did not interfere in Mr Johnson’s honors list as he claimed the world had moved on after his dramatic exit. Mr Shapps, the Energy Secretary, told Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday that there were now different challenges ahead and that Downing Street was under new management. He said they were doing their job and addressing the priorities of this country. Mr Shapps spoke following Mr Johnson’s shock decision to resign as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip on Friday, triggering a by-election in his constituency – a key target for Labour. Among those nominated for peerages by Mr Johnson were former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Mayor of Tees Valley Ben Houchen. Candidates for the knighthood included stalwart loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg, former minister Simon Clarke and MPs Conor Burns and Michael Fabricator. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel was also nominated for a femininity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-peerages-rejected-nadine-dorries-b1087018.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos