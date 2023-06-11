Serang Regent Wins Satyalacana Wira Karya Award from President Joko Widodo





Serang Regency, bidiktangsel.com – Ratu Tatu Chasanah, as the regent of Serang Regency, is considered successful by the government in carrying out programs in the agricultural sector. The Regent of Serang Ratu Tatu Chasanah harvested a feat by receiving the Satyalacana Wira Karya award from the hands of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The delivery of the satyalancana was made during the XVI National Week (Penas) Contact Farmers and Fishermen Mainstay (KTNA) in Padang City, West Sumatra on Saturday (10/6/2023). On this occasion, Ratu Tatu was represented by the Regional Assistant (Asda) III for the General Administration of Serang Regency, Ida Nuraida. Also Read: KemenPAN RB Encourages Serang Regency Government to Realize MPP Immediately “Alhamdulillah, the Regent of Serang received the highest agricultural honor from President Jokowi,” Ida said in a written statement released by the Serang Regency Diskominfostik, Sunday (11/9/2023) Ida explained that the award was based on the Presidential Decree (Keppres) of the Republic of Indonesia number 29/TK/year 2023 regarding the awarding of the Satylancana Wira Karya Medal of Honor. In the description of the presidential decree, Ratu Tatu, as the regent of Serang, is considered to have played an active role in the agricultural sector through the establishment of the Rice and Rice Mill Community (KPPB). Ida added that Ratu Tatu has succeeded in building synergy with multi-stakeholder experts, industry and banking, as well as providing support for agricultural facilities and infrastructure. Also Read: Serang Regency DPKD Aims to Represent Banten in National Children’s Fairy Tale Contest “It has supported the food self-sufficiency program, stabilized food prices, increased the incomes and welfare of farmers in Serang district,” he explained. Note that the satyalancana evaluation process is quite strict. The Ministry of State Secretariat Presidential Military Secretariat Assessment Team conducted a field verification and visit to Serang Regent’s Hall on Thursday, May 11, 2023. They were accompanied by a team from the Ministry of Agriculture who were also nominators of the award. Ratu Tatu was nominated to receive the President’s Award because she was considered to have succeeded in increasing farmers’ incomes and food self-sufficiency through the Independent Rice and Rice Mill Community (KPPBM). Formed by decree of the Regent of Serang number 620/Kep.721-Huk-Disperta/2016. Confirmed separately, Tatu said, KPPBM was formed to respond to the challenges in 2016. Also Read: Serang Regency KADIN Initiates Serang Regency Government and PT Telkom Indonesia Exploring SVN Program Collaboration “During the big harvest, we have a surplus of grain, becoming a food storage area. However, in practice, there is a lot of debt bondage, unfair competition, which harms farmers,” Tatu said. KPPBM brought together rice farmers and farmer groups and together they created a local rice brand called Jaseng (Jawara Serang). “In terms of marketing access, we help to enter the civil apparatus of the state or ASN and companies inside and outside the region. In order for the grain or paddy produced by KPPBM to be able to be absorbed to the fullest,” he said. In order to increase agricultural productivity, the rice variety Trisakti 01 was created with Professor Ali Zum Masyar. This variety is capable of producing up to 11-12 tons per hectare from an average of 6-7 tons per hectare. “The ultimate goal of our program is to make farmers more prosperous and achieve maximum food self-sufficiency,” Tatu said. (***)

