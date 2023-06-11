Politics
China and Russia prepare to push the United States and the European Union out of Central Asia
Ukraine’s cost to the West is a reduced presence in Central Asia as the relevance of Eurasian trade borders shifts eastward
The recent China-Central Asia Xian summit gave many reasons to pay attention to Russia’s role and status in the region. The new era proclaimed by Xi Jinping in China’s relations with regional states, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, has been seen by many, particularly in the West, as taking by Beijing from the main role of influential power in the Moscow region. .
THE Xi’an Declaration signed following the summit, named after the ancient capital of China where the event was held, provides for a series of measures to bring the countries of Central Asia closer to China. The points of the declaration include political issues (non-interference in internal affairs, prevention of color revolutions), economic (joint industrial projects, hydrogen energy, food exchanges), logistics (construction of railways, increase in the number of flights , etc.). ) and much more. It was also decided to create permanent communication mechanisms between the countries, including organizing the summit itself every two years – the next one is planned for Kazakhstan in 2025.
As China has become more active in Central Asia, is this good or bad for Russia, and should it be resisted? To begin with, it is logical to remember that Central Asia is a very complex region. As a consumer market, its opportunities are limited due to low population density and relatively low individual incomes. China, however, is discussing an increase in trade with Central Asian countries, which could reach $70 billion in 2023. By comparison, China’s trade turnover with Russia by the end of the year should be almost three times higher, exceeding 200 billion dollars. However, these two items lag far behind China’s trade volume with its major trading partners, the European Union (US$1.6 trillion) and the United States (US$760 billion).
However, from the perspective of transit opportunities, the importance of the region should not be underestimated. China’s Belt & Road initiative is largely aimed at breaking into more convenient logistics routes to Europe, including routes that don’t include Russia.
But the International North-South Transport Corridors (INSTC) promoted by Russia, covering both Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan) and Transcaucasia (Azerbaijan-Georgia), in today’s realities seem much more promising and profitable than the silk version of the Chinese routes to Europe.
From a security perspective, Central Asian countries pose a potential threat to both Russia and the Chinese province of Xinjiang. The borders are very long, the economic situation in the region is unstable, the influence of radical Islam remains a problem, as does the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, itself a neighbor of six other countries.
If the balance of these dynamics goes wrong, or if its development is disrupted (especially the CIA), it could create serious problems. In this case, China’s greater involvement in security matters plays into Russia’s hands, allowing it to focus additional resources in the face of an escalating confrontation with the West in Ukraine.
For example, Moscow delegated some of its influence to Tehran in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which strengthened Russian-Iranian cooperation while helping Azerbaijan and Armenia find compromises.
It must be understood that it is not only China and Russia that are vying for influence in Central Asia. If China can conditionally be assigned the role of the largest creditor, Russia the largest trading partner, then the European Union is the largest investor, while at present the United States and Turkey wield the most powerful political influences, the first as a global geopolitical actor. player, the second thanks to the pan-turkish projectinvariably promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Beijing’s strengthening economic activity in the region is mainly due to the weakening of the European Union, whose attention has increasingly been diverted to solving internal problems and its own commitments to Ukraine. .
Russia, for its part, has perfectly demonstrated its role as guarantor of security in January 2022 during the tumultuous events in Kazakhstan. In this sense, in terms of security, Moscow and Beijing are likely to act in systemic coordination and have a mutual interest in supporting each other.
In terms of political influence, a standout for Moscow here going forward is the reduction of the US geopolitical role in the region as a result of Washington’s involvement and funding of the Ukrainian conflict. As a result, China and Russia will fill, each in its own time, the void left by the withdrawal of Americans and Europeans from the region.
Whether Turkey becomes a destructive or destabilizing third force largely depends on Erdogan’s ability to overcome Turkey’s internal problems and the extent to which these problems spill over into the external circuit. In an ideal dimension, the five current influences in the region should transform into three: Turkey, Russia and China, in which each side of the triangle will be assigned the role of guarantor of stability in Central Asia.
Source: Gleb Prostakov for Vzgliad
