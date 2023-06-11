PM Modi’s mantra to the babus: break the hierarchy, learn from everyone, encourage Jan Bhagidari





The importance of Jan Bhagidari in administration, a whole-of-government approach, breaking down the hierarchy and harnessing the experience of every civil servant were among the many suggestions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to bureaucrats during the first ever national training conclave held here. on Sunday. The Prime Minister’s speech was rich in anecdotes drawn from his own experience both as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister since 2014. He stressed the importance of having a service orientation of government work, a sense of ownership in achieving the aspirations of the common man. , the need to break down the hierarchy and use the experience of each person in the organization. Modi stressed that vertical and horizontal silos and chains of hierarchy should be broken down and managers should overcome them to seek out those with experience regardless of hierarchy. Modi also stressed the importance of involving the masses through Jan Bhagidari. He said there should be a zeal to improve and innovate the system. Explaining this to the audience, he said that the success of Swachh Bharat Mission, Aspirational Districts Programme, Amrit Sarovar and India now holding the substantial share of digital payments across the globe, goes to Jan Bhagidari. The training modules should be oriented and developed in such a way that these aspects are instilled in government officials, he added. The prime minister said there was no shortage of talent, dedication or commitment among government officials. He argued that just as the defense forces are an ideal for all because of their impeccable credibility, government officials must also build people’s confidence in them. While providing training, the Prime Minister said, efforts should be made to instil an understanding of the government approach and the capacities of civil servants should be exploited to the maximum. There is now a change in the earlier belief that a senior official assigned to a training institute received a punitive assignment. Training institutes are among the most important places as they train the personnel who have been working in the government for decades. The iGOT Karmayogi platform has created a level playing field as it provides training opportunities for everyone, the prime minister said. Registration by people on iGOT Karmayogi has crossed the 10 Lakh user base mark, which shows that people in the system are eager to learn. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the Karmayogi mission seeks to improve the orientation, mindset and approach of government personnel so that they feel satisfied and happy, and as a by-product of this improvement, the governance system improves organically. He encouraged officials to come up with actionable contributions in the future, saying this would help improve the training infrastructure in the country. Such conclaves should be held regularly, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/pm-modis-mantra-to-babus-break-hierarchy-learn-from-all-encourage-jan-bhagidari/articleshow/100919370.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos