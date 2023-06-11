Donald Trump is in legal danger





The indictment against Donald Trump continues to grow. After the 34-count indictment against him in late March for falsifying records of hidden money paid to a porn star, we can now add his 37-count indictment for concealment classified documents. These will be read in court in Miami on Tuesday. In August, Trump will likely be indicted for trying to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results. At any time, he could also be indicted for his role in the January 6, 2021 mob attack on Capitol Hill.

Each of these cases breaks the previous one. Never has a former US president been charged with a crime, let alone one seeking to become president again. Special Counsel Jack Smith has been at pains to point out that Trump, like any other American citizen, is innocent until proven guilty. But the volume and range of charges against him suggest he is at high risk of a possible prison sentence. The latest allegations alone carry up to 400 years in prison. Even a convicted Trump could continue to run for office from prison.

The American system therefore faces two serious tests: the judicial system will be put under pressure to show that it is working fairly and methodically. While the rule of law applies equally to all citizens, it is essential that the treatment of America’s most powerful alleged criminal is both just and seen to be so. It works both ways. So far, the justice system in the Americas has held up well.

However, the fact that the Florida judge handling the case is Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, is a boon for Trump. As presiding judge, Cannon bent over backwards last year to slow down the legal process following the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last summer. No one can force Cannon to recuse himself from the case, which is a matter of his conscience. She has the option of delaying the trial until after the 2024 presidential election. Either way, Trump’s mounting record of upcoming trials will likely be subject to numerous stops and restarts. Justice may well be repeatedly delayed.

The even more serious ordeal is political. Far from hurting Trump’s popular reputation, each indictment seems to be strengthening his grip on the Republican base. Most of Trump’s rivals for the nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, echoed Trump’s claims that a corrupt judiciary would make President Joe Bidens’ bid.

Although Biden has scrupulously left his Justice Department to his own devices, Trump’s conspiracy theories are being amplified by most of the Republican establishment. They are playing with fire. Support for the rule of law and the mission of the FBI were once core principles of the Republican Party. Now he is openly agitating against both.

On Saturday, Trump said 2024 would be a final battle between the forces of good and evil. If elected, there would be reprisals. He has every interest in turning the 2024 elections into an existential confrontation. If Trump won next year, he would surely forgive himself.

The American republic thus enters a period of even greater risk than during the failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election. If Trump were the Republican nominee, which now seems likely, Americans will essentially vote in a plebiscite on the rule of law next year. According to Trump, the Deep State is out to get the average American and he is the only one standing in his way. Millions of Americans believe in this self-serving nonsense. The judiciary must do its job without fear or favour. The verdict of the political system will be even more important. The only thing more powerful than the rule of law is the will of the American people. Trump’s fate ultimately rests on this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/927ab0de-902a-4007-8f34-f6bf7e0310b5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos