PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 77% approval rating: Poll





Standing behind Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and many other heads of state from other developed countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again topped the list of the world’s most popular leaders with an approval rating of 77%, according to a survey. Since the launch of the Global Leadership Approval project compiled by Morning Consult in August 2019, PM Modi has always kept the approval rating above 71%. As of the year 2022, PM Modi’s rating is above 75%. According to the ratings report, Prime Minister Modis’ ratings are well above those of other leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The poll, which polled 22 world leaders for the scoring exercise, said only four world leaders out of leaders from 22 major countries have an approval rating of more than 50% at home. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from May 30 to June 6, 2023. The survey tracks government leaders’ approval ratings and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea and Spain. , Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults Fashion: 77%

Lopez Obrador: 61%

Albanians: 52%

Lula da Silva: 50%

Melons: 49%

Trudeau: 41%

Biden: 40%

Sanchez: 39%

Altar: 33%

School: 30%

Macron: 24%

*Updated 06/08/23https://t.co/a2x20NO4VJ pic.twitter.com/kyPR3IxKoi Morning Consultation (@MorningConsult) June 9, 2023 According to Morning Consult, the ratings are based on more than 20,000 global interviews conducted daily online. Data on the trajectory of world leaders and countries is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error between 1 and 4%. While the average sample size is about 45,000 in the United States, for other countries, including India, the sample size ranges from about 500 to 5,000. sample is representative of the literate population. Other leaders far behind PM Modi While Prime Minister Modi clinched the numero uno position, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors’ ratings (61% approval rating) were 16% behind, according to the survey. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 3rd place with a 52% approval rating and the French President was a distant 11th with a 24% approval rating. The 4th position was won by newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (50% audience), US President Joe Biden with 40% audience was in 7th position. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won 33% approval with the 10th position in the ranking. It is important to remember that in February and April as well, with an approval rating of 78%, PM Modi was the world’s most popular leader in February and April as well, according to the survey conducted by the consultancy American Morning Consult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pm-modi-dominates-list-of-most-popular-world-leaders-with-77-percent-approval-rating-survey-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos