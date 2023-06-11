Lindsey Graham breaks silence on Donald Trump’s second indictment





Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, broke his silence on Sunday over Donald Trump’s second indictment.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted the former president on 37 counts ranging from willfully withholding classified documents to charges of obstruction as part of the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation to determine s He mishandled classified documents after leaving office in January 2021. The investigation was led by Special Counsel Jack Smith who was appointed by the DOJ to oversee the case.

Federal prosecutors accuse the former president of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump, however, maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors of investigating him for political reasons. Thursday’s indictment makes Trump the first former president to face federal criminal charges in US history.

Graham, a staunch Trump supporter who endorsed his 2024 presidential bid, did not immediately comment on the indictment. However, he broke his silence during an appearance on ABC News’ This Week in a testy interview with host George Stephanopoulos.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol June 1 in Washington, DC Graham broke his silence on former President Donald Trump’s second indictment on Sunday. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Stephanopoulos asked the senator if he thought Trump had “done nothing wrong.” In response, Graham attempted to compare Trump’s treatment to that of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who faced scrutiny for conducting government business on a private server, raising issues security before the 2016 presidential election. He argued that the actions of Trump and Clinton are “similar”, but that only Trump has been prosecuted.

The interview then became controversial after Stephanopoulos tried to interrupt Graham to ask about Trump’s behavior again.

“No. Let me finish. I’m trying to answer the question from a Republican perspective. That may not be acceptable on this show. Yeah, I don’t like what President Trump has done in some ways. I don’t like how President Biden classified information in the garage. I don’t like that Mike Pence recklessly took classified information. I don’t like any of that,” Graham said, continuing to explain that he thinks Clinton was treated differently by the justice system than Trump.

Graham said he “does not justify” Trump’s alleged actions, but he will not change his support for the former president in light of the indictment. He added that Trump had been overcharged by the DOJ, saying it was “ridiculous” to believe the former president had engaged in espionage and that conservatives viewed the indictment as politically charged.

“Most Republicans think the law is now a political tool,” he said.

As a result, Graham believes Trump is “politically stronger today than he was before” the indictment, he said.

Trump faces 37 counts, including 31 counts of willfully withholding classified documents and one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record , concealment by corruption of a document or record, concealment of a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump and Graham’s campaign via email for comment.

Meanwhile, Manhattan prosecutors filed more than 30 felony charges against Trump earlier this year in connection with silent money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Daniels alleged that she had an affair with the former president a decade earlier, an allegation Trump has denied.

Updated 11/06/2023 12:03 pm ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

