Boris Johnson and his allies have been told by senior Tories to shut up and walk away as the privileges committee prepares to sign what is expected to be a damning report into his conduct.

MPs on the committee are said to have received threats from members of the public over the weekend, following Johnson’s decision to step down as an MP after learning they had concluded he had deliberately misled Parliament wrong about Partygate.

Some MPs loyal to the former prime minister who sought to influence the committees’ decision are also said to be at risk of being investigated for contempt of parliament.

The seven-member committee, which has a Conservative majority and a Labor chairman, will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday to finalize the conclusion of their year-long inquiry. They are expected to speed up the publication of their report, with details of their findings being made public as early as Wednesday.

Although Johnson cannot be sanctioned with a suspension now that he has resigned, the committee could recommend that he be denied a pass offered to former MPs allowing privileged access to parliament.

Such a move would be in the hands of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, and it has already been recommended by a parliamentary watchdog. A group of independent experts proposed the punishment of former Speaker John Bercow in its report on bullying which was published after his resignation as an MP.

Some Johnson allies reportedly urged Tory members to write to the privileges committee in a bid to influence its findings. The Guardian understands that several MPs have held talks on the possibility of tabling a motion to hold them in contempt of parliament.

Tim Loughton, a Tory MP and former cabinet minister, said Johnson should shut up and go and called his allies a mob. A government source added: The witch-hunt narrative is held together by a sad rump of Boris worshippers, whose numbers are small.

In a bid to distance Rishi Sunak from his predecessor, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said the world had left Johnson. He suggested Johnson was wrong to claim No 10 had promised all MPs he nominated for peerages would be approved, saying: Sometimes Boris wouldn’t be into all the details.

Shapps said MPs on the Privileges Committee should be allowed to carry on with their work and played down Johnson’s potential future in the Conservative Party, telling Sky News: he wants to do and do.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was knighted in honor of Johnson’s resignation, said he was optimistic about the former prime minister’s chance of a return. He said Sunak should remain leader until the next general election, but predicted that at some unspecified date in the future, when Rishi’s hair turns gray and he decides to retire, Johnson could return to his loader to save the nation.

Although Sunak hasn’t made a public appearance since Johnson’s resignation, the prime minister broke his silence on Twitter to tell his followers he was focused on your priorities. He cited progress on three of his five promises.

A wave of campaigning has already begun for the three by-elections triggered by the resignations of Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams.

Unlike previous by-elections, Labor and the Liberal Democrats appear to have abandoned an informal non-aggression pact in the seat of Dorries. Figures from both parties and activists have already flooded the region, aware of the high price of a constituency with a majority of 24,000 Tories.

Labors chairwoman Anneliese Dodds and party campaign coordinator Shabana Mahmood ran there over the weekend. The Lib Dems, meanwhile, said it had been our best start to a partial election campaign in living memory and claimed to have already surveyed more than 10,000 homes with Ed Davey appearing on Sunday and planning a return visit on Monday.

Labor came second in the constituency with 14,000 votes in the last election, ahead of the Lib Dems 8,000. A three-way fight could lead to the anti-Tory vote breaking up, making the prospect of a defeat of the conservatives.