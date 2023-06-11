Javanese Political Theater – Editorial

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon 12 Jun 2023





Editorial

There is no doubt that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is a Javanese leader par excellence. He can be ruthless in his power play, but he is never a man of confrontation and barely expresses his enmity towards his enemies.

Such a gesture is the norm in Javanese political culture. It is not uncommon for Javanese rulers to speak by allusion, conveying their thoughts in a crude double meaning. It is therefore difficult to make sense of the nature of the silent conflict between President Jokowi and his Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) matron, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

The two are rumored to be at odds over the issue of succession when Jokowi completes his term in October 2024. For Megawati, the answer is clear: she granted the nomination to Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. As a member of the PDI-P, Jokowi should toe the party line.

But politics is not always linear. It may be true that Jokowi never questioned Megawati’s appeal. He even attended the press conference announcing Ganjar’s appointment as a sign of support for the party’s decision. The president, however, also gave signals that he was not entirely happy with the choice.

According to people close to Jokowi, including elite members of his “volunteer” militant groups, the president was offended that he was not involved in Ganjar’s entire candidacy process. He wasn’t even notified of the event until the last minute.

But the biggest problem with Megawati’s surprise decision is that it practically complicates Jokowi’s efforts to create a “big tent” alliance to defeat the candidate he believes will destroy his legacy, former Jakarta governor Anie Baswedan. .

Jokowi would have preferred his former rival and now defense minister Prabowo Subianto to secure the presidential nomination with Ganjar as his running mate, paving the way for a unified alliance in the upcoming elections. It is unlikely, however, that the PDI-P, the country’s largest ruling party, will even consider the scenario.

So it’s hard not to see the tensions simmering between the two political figures as they vie to become the true kingmaker who will shape the race of 2024.

Both leaders dismissed the idea that their relationship is currently strained, with Megawati saying she lacks the power to pressure Jokowi. But in clearing up the rumour, the PDI-P matriarch sounded more like condescension than recognition of Jokowi’s political prowess. “How can I pressure [on Jokowi]? He, Pack Jokowi, could go crazy. You can see that his troops are numerous. Look, I don’t have a lot of troops,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the party’s working meeting last week.

To show his support for Ganjar and his loyalty to Megawati, Jokowi praised the party’s presidential candidate, calling him “brave”. “For a future leader like Pack Ganjar Pranowo, the number one quality is that he has guts. Bravery is number one, and I can see that Pack Ganjar has that quality,” Jokowi said.

It was his choice of words that sparked speculation if Jokowi really meant it. Jokowi supporters who support Prabowo have often questioned Ganjar’s ability to stand up to Megawati, as Jokowi has done throughout his presidency. On social media, Prabowo’s supporters attacked Ganjar as a “party official” and a “puppet president”.

At this point, it’s all conjecture. The PDI-P has yet to decide Ganjar’s running mate, with party leader Puan Maharani naming virtually every eligible figure, from party chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto to Democratic party boss Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, as potential candidates. In short, it could be anyone.

Either way, we can’t put aside the idea that the power struggle between Jokowi and Megawati has further complicated the hunt for his successor. While elite dynamics have always been part of politics, we cannot afford to let elite disputes get in the way of the democratic process of finding the next national leader.

Certainly, voters need to know who will soon be on the ballots. They need more time to weigh in on candidates and make an informed decision on election day.



