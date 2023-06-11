Prime Minister Modi will come to power with a wider mandate in 2024: Annamalai





On Sunday, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai expressed confidence in his party’s prospects in next year’s Lok Sabha elections, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form a government with a broader mandate in 2024. . Speaking to ANI, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a fruitful visit to Tamil Nadu as he took a lot of time from his busy schedule to strengthen party organizations in the state and had addressed a public meeting in Vellore to encourage the cadre. . “…for 2024, we are very clear that Prime Minister Modi will come to power for the third time with a broader mandate… We are very clear that Tamil Nadu will contribute significantly to our victory because the State has reaped the benefits of development over the past 9 years under PM Modi and no other leader has truly represented our culture as he has I keep saying PM Modi is a Tamilian … no one has been interested in Tamil language and culture like him. He has revived the beauty of Tamil culture…” Annamalai said. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tamil Nadu for a two-state four-state visit and also addressed a public rally in Vellore. Reacting to reports that Amit Shah was “advocating for a Tamil Prime Minister in the future”, he said: “… This was only for the workers of our party. The SM was very clear, he traced his own journey from 1982 as a Stand President to our National President to a Home Secretary now He also traced the life of our Prime Minister…He said from Stand President to Prime Minister you will all continue to Climbing the ladder is the beauty of this holiday. Hitting the previous Congress-led UPA regime in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh later on Sunday, the Union Home Secretary said the ‘Manmohan government’ had not had the courage to address the concerns of internal security of the country, adding that the current dispensation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked to make the country more secure. Addressing a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam, held to mark the completion of 9 years of BJP-led central government under Prime Minister Modi, the Union Home Minister said: “During the government of the UPA, ‘Alia, Malia, Jamalia’ (any Tom, Dick and Harry) would cross India and unleash terror on our people The Manmohan government has not had the guts to do anything against them.During its 9 years in power, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has endeavored to ensure the internal security of the country. He said that within ten days of the terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi carried out a surgical strike and precision airstrike to give an appropriate response to the attackers of the other side of the border. Shah was on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh which started on Saturday. Shah’s event is part of the party’s month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies to mark the completion of nine years of central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

