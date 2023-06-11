Why You Should Listen to Donald Trump’s Indictment





Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP “an autocratic party in the service of Trump”05:04

‘Whether [Trump] returns to power, hell never leaves,” says authoritative expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat05:26

Rep. Raskin: Trump “fully understood what the law required”04:55

Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is ‘a test of who we are’ and our ‘loyalty’ to the rule of law05:58

Why you should listen to Donald Trump’s indictment01:13

You’ve heard the highlights of Donald Trump’s federal indictment; how Trump allegedly lied and conspired to keep documents he knew were classified. And how he would show them to people he knew didn’t have security clearance to see them. But, to understand the full scope and gravity of the accusations, you have to hear them for yourself. You can now listen to the full indictment, in podcast form, read by MSNBC Ali Velshi. MSNBCs special episode Prosecuting Donald Trump is available now, wherever you get your podcasts. June 11, 2023

Why you should listen to Donald Trump’s indictment01:13

