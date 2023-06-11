Boris Johnson resigns from parliament after being found guilty of lying about COVID pandemic parties

The resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Parliament on June 9 is a milestone in the vicious factional war within a hated Tory government.

The immediate cause of Johnson’s resignation was the conclusion reached by a seven-member Parliamentary Privileges Committee investigation into the holding of illegal social events in Parliament and, as the scandal developed, also at Johnson’s country residence, Checkers, during the COVID closures.

Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The former British Prime Minister was questioned by a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday on whether he had misled Parliament about parties breaking the rules in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic. [AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali]

The committee, led by Labors Harriet Harman but with a majority of four Tory MPs, concluded Johnson made recklessly inaccurate statements and deliberately lied to MPs during the Partygate scandal, compounded by inaccurate claims made under oath when he was questioned by the committee. The deliberate contempt of parliament meant the committee would recommend more than the 10-day suspension required for a recall vote in Johnson’s marginal seat that could force a by-election.

Johnson had access to the report in advance through his lawyers on Thursday. He was told separately that the government would not be asking Tory MPs to vote against sanctions recommended by the committees. Johnson had also assumed a deal with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to nod on his resignation honors list, rewarding allies in the Partygate scandal and more than 40 of his closest aides.

The list included peerages elevating MPs Nadine Dorries, Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams to the House of Lords. But when Johnson saw the list on Friday, the three peerages and awards for Tory donors David Ross and Stuart Marks were not on it, adding to his personal bitterness. Dorries resigned from his seat just before Johnson. Adams did so on Saturday, leaving Sunak to fight a three-way election.

In his resignation statement, Johnson accused Sunak and his supporters of working with Labor and others to impeach him in order to thwart Brexit and betray Conservative values. He described the privileges committee as a kangaroo court, determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament, without any evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.

It was expected that the Labor Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party [SNP] would do anything they can to remove me from parliament, he wrote, but there are currently Tory MPs out there who want revenge over Brexit and ultimately overturn the result of the 2016 referendum. My removal is the first step necessary, and I think there has been a concerted attempt to achieve this.

Sunak was not making the most of Brexit, including cutting corporate and personal taxes and was passively abandoning the prospect of a free trade deal with the United States, forcing Johnson to resign at least for now .

Speculation within Tory circles is pointing to the conclusion that this could be the culmination of any revolt by Johnson loyalists, despite initial predictions of half a dozen more resignations. THE Sunday time wrote that the rebellion had died down, as had happened with his previous threat of a revolt in March aimed at blocking the Sunaks Windsor framework agreement on Northern Ireland, which had mobilized only 21 MPs.

Others predicted that Johnson did not fancy a quick fight to return to Westminster, not running for the safe seat of Dorries in Mid-Bedfordshire or even in the next general election. THE Guardian quoted a close friend of Johnson as saying: He makes a lot of money. He needs money. He loves money.

But that will do nothing to solve the crisis facing the government. As the WSWS explained of Johnson’s resignation as Prime Minister in July last year, the British bourgeoisie is in the throes of a political crisis rooted in a global capitalist collapse, a pandemic that still rages. , a global inflationary spiral, a trade war, the eruption of war and, above all, the resurgence of class struggle in Britain and around the world.

The objective of the Conservative Central Office, since the Palace coup which began with the mass resignations of 58 MPs who successfully removed Johnson from the post of Prime Minister, has been to steer the party away from a figure deeply divisiveness that threatened its ability to wage war against the working class. and against Russia in Ukraine.

Johnson became the first leader of a major imperialist country to fall from power during the NATO war against Russia because, as the WSWS explained, despite his promises to impose economic and social policies of Thatcherite red meat, and his insistence that he should not be sent back to wartime, many conservative congressmen and prominent figures in Washington saw him as a liability, unable to do so either.

It immediately went awry when hardline Brexiteers within party membership picked walking disaster Liz Truss as their replacement, before she was forced out of office and replaced by Sunak for trying to hand billions over to the super-rich before imposing the savage cuts demanded by global investors.

Johnsons belated departure from parliament as he moves on to the speaking circuit and possibly television leaves behind only a festering political sore for millions of working people.

No one believes he was the only one to impose a deadly COVID policy that has claimed more than 200,000 lives and left hundreds of thousands more bereaved or suffering from long-term illnesses. Moreover, its initial downfall came as massive working-class opposition to decades of austerity precipitated a wave of strikes that involved railway workers, postal workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics, educators, of local authority workers and civil servants and which was only deepened by the attacks of the Sunaks.

This developed under conditions where millions of workers internationally were also entering into struggle, including the protests in France against the Macron government’s pension reform which saw the largest mobilization of the working class since the May-June general strike in 1968.

The most crucial factor in ensuring that there will be no return to political stability is the escalation of NATO’s undeclared war against Russia. The Sunak government is marching alongside the Biden administration to prepare the way for a direct confrontation between NATO forces and Russia, including the Ukrainian counteroffensive, including direct attacks on Russian territory and in the sea Black, is an anticipation.

Divisions within the ruling elite are inevitable under these conditions.

Johnson’s resignation came the same day former US President Donald Trump was indicted for keeping top secret military documents for personal use, including high-level war talks. Sunday saw the arrest and subsequent release without charge pending further investigation of former SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Surgeon, amid an infighting between factions centering on party finances.

Such divisions are only the harbinger and an accelerator of the more fundamental conflict between the working class and the capitalist regimes promoting austerity and war on an international scale.

The conservatives could only stay in power because the working class was systematically demobilized and prevented from intervening. Jeremy Corbyn used his leadership of the Labor Party from 2015 to 2019 to oppose any fight against right-wing parties or Conservative governments led by David Cameron, Theresa May and then Johnson.

His successor, Sir Keir Starmers, tweeted at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday asking Sunak to finally find a backbone and call an election, is done by someone who spent three years grooming Labor as a party substitute for austerity and war for the likelihood of a Conservative defeat.

The union bureaucracy played the central role in systematically and whenever possible stifling the rising tide of strike struggles, even as the Conservatives prepared the legislative framework to criminalize strikes and demonstrations. But in doing so, the labor and union bureaucracy has massively discredited itself in the eyes of millions of workers. This creates the conditions for the working class to free itself from its stranglehold, provided it is armed with a program of socialist struggle.