Boris Johnson resigns from parliament after being found guilty of lying about COVID pandemic parties

The resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Parliament on June 9 is a milestone in the vicious factional war within a hated Tory government.

The immediate cause of Johnson’s resignation was the conclusion reached by a seven-member Parliamentary Privileges Committee investigation into the holding of illegal social events in Parliament and, as the scandal developed, also at Johnson’s country residence, Checkers, during the COVID closures.

Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The former British Prime Minister was questioned by a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday on whether he had misled Parliament about parties breaking the rules in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic. [AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali]

The committee, led by Labors Harriet Harman but with a majority of four Tory MPs, concluded Johnson made recklessly inaccurate statements and deliberately lied to MPs during the Partygate scandal, compounded by inaccurate claims made under oath when he was questioned by the committee. The deliberate contempt of parliament meant the committee would recommend more than the 10-day suspension required for a recall vote in Johnson’s marginal seat that could force a by-election.

Johnson had access to the report in advance through his lawyers on Thursday. He was told separately that the government would not be asking Tory MPs to vote against sanctions recommended by the committees. Johnson had also assumed a deal with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to nod on his resignation honors list, rewarding allies in the Partygate scandal and more than 40 of his closest aides.

The list included peerages elevating MPs Nadine Dorries, Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams to the House of Lords. But when Johnson saw the list on Friday, the three peerages and awards for Tory donors David Ross and Stuart Marks were not on it, adding to his personal bitterness. Dorries resigned from his seat just before Johnson. Adams did so on Saturday, leaving Sunak to fight a three-way election.

In his resignation statement, Johnson accused Sunak and his supporters of working with Labor and others to impeach him in order to thwart Brexit and betray Conservative values. He described the privileges committee as a kangaroo court, determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament, without any evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.

It was expected that the Labor Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party [SNP] would do anything they can to remove me from parliament, he wrote, but there are currently Tory MPs out there who want revenge over Brexit and ultimately overturn the result of the 2016 referendum. My removal is the first step necessary, and I think there has been a concerted attempt to achieve this.

Sunak was not making the most of Brexit, including cutting corporate and personal taxes and was passively abandoning the prospect of a free trade deal with the United States, forcing Johnson to resign at least for now .

