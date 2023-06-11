Securing the Internet – The Wire China





Good evening. Earlier this year, part of Taiwan lost internet connectivity for 51 days after two undersea cables to the Matsu Islands were severed. The Taiwanese government has stopped calling the blackouts a deliberate act, but among defense experts and foreign policy analysts, the cause is clear: China. Our cover story this week looks at the emerging battle over submarine cables and what it means for control of the internet. Elsewhere, we have infographics on the murky world of debt collection in China; an interview with Chun Han Wong on how Xi Jinping changed China; a report on what Taiwan wants us to know; and an editorial on the Shangri-La dialogue, held in Singapore last week. If you are not already subscribed to Threadplease register here. Want this sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to receive our free newsletter. Artwork by Sam Ward Cable cutters On February 2, a Chinese fishing vessel severed one of two undersea internet cables connecting the Matsu Islands to Taiwan. Six days later, an unidentified vessel severed the second cable, leaving Matsu’s 14,000 residents cut off from the outside world. Was it an unfortunate coincidence? Or an act of deliberate vandalism that was even designed to be a test of a similar assault on all of Taiwan? Gregor Stuart Hunter reports on the fragility of the Internet infrastructure and what it represents in the global battle for information. Data: People’s Bank of China Overview: risky debt collection Debt collection is the latest area to come under intense scrutiny from Beijing: on May 25, Hunan Yongxiong Asset Management Ltd, one of China’s largest debt collection agencies, announced that it was suspending its operations after police raids on its offices. This week’s infographic by Aaron Mc Nicholas examines the rise and fall of Hunan Yongxiong, who once commanded an arsenal of more than 10,000 employees and aspired to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. A Q&A with Chun Han Wong Chun Han Wong is a journalist at THE the wall street journal, where he covers Chinese politics and foreign policy. In 2019 he was effectively expelled from mainland China after publishing an article about Xi Jinping’s cousin, and in 2021 he was part of a team of journalists at THE the wall street journal named Pulitzer Prize finalists for their coverage of China’s autocratic turn under Xi Jinping. In this week’s Q&A with Katrina Northrop, he talks about his new book, Party of One: The rise of Xi Jinping and the future of the Chinese superpower; how Xi keeps his rivals at bay; and what might happen after he finally steps down. Chun Han Wong Artwork by Lauren Crow Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu at the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue on November 21, 2020. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) via Facebook What Taiwan wants us to know The Taipei government is keen to show that the island is more than political football between the United States and China. Bob Davis reports on a recent press conference in Taiwan. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks to the plenary during the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 3, 2023. Credit: US Secretary of Defense via Flickr Spill the tea on the SLD The way we talk about the US-China rivalry could be the subject of less sporting commentary and more comprehensive analysis, says Josh Cartin, who served as deputy senior director for East Asia. Is on the National Security Council in 2017-20, in this week’s op. -ed. Subscribe today for unlimited access, starting at just $19 per month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewirechina.com/2023/06/11/securing-the-internet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos