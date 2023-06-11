Viral video: Erdogan’s ‘wow’ reaction as UAE president tells him Sheikh Mansour owns Man City – Reuters





Sheikh Mohamed, along with other dignitaries, cheered the English club as the team completed a historic treble with last night’s victory Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 12:50 PM Many are unaware that Sheikh Mansour of the United Arab Emirates is the proud owner of English football club Manchester City. Now a video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reaction to learning this fact has gone viral. The Turkish President was briefed on this during a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, following Manchester City clinched the historic Champions League title, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul on Saturday. Erdogan was amazed to know this and praised Sheikh Mansour. Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mansour watched the final match live and witnessed history in Turkey on Saturday. Congratulations poured in for the winning side as a classy 68th-minute goal from Rodri handed City a Champions League title. Man City, who have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season, achieved the historic treble, becoming the first English side to do so after Manchester United in 1999. Sheikh Mansour said in a tweet after the historic win: My congratulations and gratitude to our loyal Manchester City fans and everyone at the Club, including management, technical staff and players. We will continue to define and celebrate our success together.” Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Turkey on Saturday for a working visit to discuss opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, with emphasis on strengthening economic cooperation and supporting regional stability. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated Sheikh Mansour for winning the title by Man City’s team in the European Champions League. Congratulations to all Emiratis and all football fans around the world. Since Sheikh Mansour took over the football club in 2008, it has enjoyed a remarkable rise, winning numerous titles. For five years, the City side have ruled English football, winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons. With strong backing from Abu Dhabi, Manchester City’s brand value jumped 13% to $1.51 billion (6 billion dirhams; $1.64 billion), overtaking Real Madrid (1. 46 billion) to become the most valuable football club brand in the world. Man City’s club brand value has seen a positive 34% increase since the Covid-19 pandemic and is now at an all-time high. Man City Football Club also boasts the highest earnings in this year’s table, a key driver of its rise to the top. “Manchester City FC have achieved an extraordinary feat in overtaking Real Madrid to become the champion of football club brands,” said Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance. “Being recognized as the world’s most valuable football club brand reflects the phenomenal growth story that Manchester City have enjoyed in recent years. This achievement recognizes the evolution of the brand and the club as a whole. The club has been consistently performing and breaking records on and off the pitch this season while operating in a way that promotes financial sustainability,” said Roel de Vries, Chief Operating Officer at City Football Group. READ ALSO :

