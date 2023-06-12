US and China Take Interim Steps to Unfreeze Relations as Blinken Prepares to Visit Beijing | China

In the clearest sign that President Joe Bidens has predicted that the thaw in US-China relations could indeed materialize, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Beijing on June 18.

Biden made his comments in May during the G7 summit in Japan, a day after the group of countries issued a forceful statement chastising China’s behavior on a range of issues including regional security and economic coercion.

The show of unity by the allied economies, with the United States at the helm, has made any thaw in US-China relations seem like a distant prospect. But in recent weeks, there have been gradual signs of increased dialogue between the two superpowers.

Last week, two mid-level US officials met with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Sarah Beran, Senior Director of the National Security Council for China, traveled to Beijing to meet Ma Zhaoxu, Vice -Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Yang Tao, Director of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs.

In May, CIA director William Burns reportedly traveled to Beijing for a series of secret meetings with intelligence officials, while US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. , in Vienna.

The attempts are all part of an effort to rebuild relations since the spy balloon saga earlier this year led to the cancellation of Blinkens’ initial visit to Beijing, which was scheduled for February.

In February, American fighter jets shot down a large Chinese balloon off South Carolina. The Biden administration concluded it was a surveillance airship that flew over sensitive military sites. China admitted to owning the balloon but said it was a civilian vessel used for weather research. The incident sparked a global row over the use of Chinese spy balloons in several countries and severely damaged the goodwill that had been established when Biden met President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November.

Recent confidence-building exercises also suffered a further blow after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that China and Cuba had reached a multi-billion dollar deal for China to build a listening facility on the island. The United States, China and Cuba have all denied the reports. Many analysts noted that the timing of the report coincided with Blinkens’ second attempt to travel to Beijing, raising questions about whether it was leaked to derail the trip.

Trade tensions

Part of the difficulty is that the United States and China pretend to want to dialogue while taking concrete steps to decouple their economies.

China has emerged from three years of zero Covid policy claiming it is open for business again, while also indulging in raids on foreign companies.

The United States says it is not trying to contain Chinese growth, but has imposed sanctions on key industries, such as semiconductors. Beijing recently ordered Chinese companies operating in critical sectors not to buy chips from Micron, an American company, in what appeared to be a retaliatory measure following the Biden administration’s export controls on advanced chip manufacturing technology. fleas.

The United States has also persuaded Japan and the Netherlands to block the sale of chip equipment, a move aimed at curbing China’s military and technological development.

Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization, a think tank in Beijing, said China opposes US double standards.

Tensions in Taiwan

The United States claims to support the one-China policy and says it doesn’t want to stop China’s development, but what it has done is very different, Wang said. This really changed the mood of the negotiations.

The One China Policy describes the United States’ acceptance of the government in Beijing as the sole ruler of China. Beijing claims that Taiwan is part of this territory.

In recent weeks, the US military has accused Chinese forces of dangerous and unnecessarily aggressive maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, two areas where the US is particularly concerned about China’s growing presence. On Thursday, Taiwan announced that 37 Chinese military aircraft had flown into the islands’ air defense zone.

Blinken’s visit will be a late follow-up to the Xi-Biden meeting. In November, the two presidents discussed cooperation on transnational challenges, such as climate change and health security. But even those goals have been frustrated in recent months.

Last week, US Ambassador Nicholas Burns said China was not doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl to the United States, stressing that tackling the drug supply was a priority in discussions with Beijing. The next day, Chinese state broadcaster CGTN released a documentary about the opioid crisis in the United States, accusing the United States of pointing the finger at China for a self-inflicted problem.

There are no non-political spheres in the US-China space, said Isaac Stone Fish, founder of Strategy Risks, a China-focused data company. Like it or not, Beijing insists that politics pervades and dominates all these areas.