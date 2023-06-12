Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Production Company Criticizes Donald Trump Campaign Ad With ‘Air’ Audio





Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would like to leave the left stage of former President Trump’s presidential campaign.

In a statement given to Fox News Digital, a representative from Artists Equity, the production company founded by the two Massachusetts natives, condemned Trump’s recent use of audio from their film “Air,” which chronicles the story of the partnership between basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike.

“We had no prior knowledge of, and did not consent to, and do not endorse or endorse any footage or audio of Air ‘reused by the Trump campaign as political advertising or for any other use,'” the statement began. .

“Specifically with respect to any rights we have under United States copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby expressly notify that in the event of any use of Air Materials by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

Production company Ben Affleck and Matt Damons criticized former President Trump’s use of any “Air” footage in his ad on Truth Social. (Thos Robinson/Rob Carr/Gary Gershoff)

A representative for the 45th president sent Fox News Digital a “hang yourself” emoji, in response to our request for comment.

The post also shared Trump’s fundraising link.

The ad begins with footage of Trump disembarking from a helicopter, while Damon’s character, Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike executive who signed Jordan to his first sneaker deal, says, “Money can buy almost everything. He can’t buy you immortality, you have to earn it.”

Ben Affleck starred and directed in the movie “Air” alongside Matt Damon. (JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter)

The video continues with footage of Trump’s candidacy ahead of the 2016 election.

Damon’s voice can be heard saying, “But you know what? Once they build you as high as they can go, they’re going to tear you down. It’s the most predictable pattern, we’re building you something that doesn’t ‘doesn’t exist and that means you have to be that thing, all day, every day,’ Damon says, as the montage of Trump’s support turns into indictment footage.

“You will be remembered, forever, because some things are forever. And your story is going to keep us fighting and never giving up,” Damon said, with chants from USA heard at the end of the video.

The film, directed by Viola Davis Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, got off to a good start in April. (JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter)

At the time of publication, the ad still remained on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.

“Air” was released on April 5 and has garnered strong volumes since, earning nearly $90 million.

