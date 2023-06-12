Anies attacks Jokowi, Megawati steps in and pulverizes back





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The General Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), DPP Megawati Soekarnoputri, has defended President Joko Widodo over criticism of road construction carried out under his leadership. This was revealed when Megawati and President Jokowi made a press statement after the third national PDIP working meeting at the party school, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta last Tuesday, as quoted on Monday (6/12/ 2023). “If we look at Pak Jokowi’s work in periods I and II, it shows,” Mega said. According to him, if someone overlooks the fact that the development made by Jokowi is not good, then he thinks that person is not wise. “If people turn a blind eye to the fact that Pak Jokowi’s work is transporting in the direction of roads, I think that person is unwise,” he said. While in terms of road construction, Mega continued, it also has to be seen from the economic side. Also look at the budget held by the government. “From an economic point of view, we cannot be empty-handed, everything must be discussed and we have a system of governance that has an adequate budget or not,” Mega said. Photo: 2024 Election Illustration, Edward Ricardo (CNBC Indonesia)

Illustration of the 2024 election Photo: 2024 Election Illustration, Edward Ricardo (CNBC Indonesia)Illustration of the 2024 election Earlier, Unity Change Coalition presidential candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan criticized the government of President Joko Widodo over infrastructure development in the form of roads. He conveyed this criticism during the 21st anniversary celebration of the Prosperous Justice Party at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Saturday (20/5/2023). According to Anies, Jokowi lost to President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) over road construction. The former governor of DKI Jakarta said that Jokowi had indeed built 63% of the existing toll roads in Indonesia, to be precise 1,569 km of the 2,499 km of existing toll roads. “But these are toll roads, while those that are not toll, which are used free of charge, connect the mobility of the population from the corners of the village to the cities, which transport agricultural, plantation and fishing products from the centers, both national, provincial and district roads, only 19,000 km only,” Anies said. He then mentioned that during the SBY era, the free roads built were 144,000 km or 7.5 times longer. “Compared to the national government road which is 590 km, 10 years ago it was 11,000 km. 20 times more. We didn’t talk about quality, standards, it’s just the length,” said Anies said. The former Chancellor of Paramadina University said that these two infrastructures are necessary. However, Anies said what needs to be considered is bias. “We need to think ahead with inclusive institutions and infrastructure that support daily life,” he said.



