What to expect when Trump appears in federal court on TuesdayExBulletin





NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe talks to Miami Herald federal courts reporter Jay Weaver about what to expect Tuesday when former President Donald Trump is due in court in Florida.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

So what can we expect on Tuesday when former President Trump heads to federal court in Miami? Who better to turn to than Jay Weaver? He has covered federal courts for the Miami Herald since 1999. Thank you for being with us.

JAY WEAVER: Thanks for inviting me.

RASCOE: So there’s a lot of inflammatory language around this, a lot of attention. What kind of security and other preparations are underway at the courthouse and in the city of Miami?

WEAVER: Well, as your audience knows, in South Florida, we’ve just begun the start of official hurricane season. And even if there are no tropical storms, you could say that Trump’s indictment and Tuesday’s appearance in Miami federal court will be our first hurricane. And there’s going to be a lot of preparation for that.

The local police are doing everything to prepare for it. The American marshals are doing everything to prepare for it. Court security officers who work under them – there is the probation office. There is the secret service. There are a number of agencies that will be working to prepare for her appearance.

RASCOE: People often wonder, you know, in cases like this, will Trump be handcuffed? Will he have fingerprints? Will the public see it? Do you know anything about this?

WEAVER: The public won’t see it. I mean, the reality is that when he does go, it’s probably going to be in an underground garage. It will be transported through a tunnel to the main federal courthouse, the Wilkie D. Ferguson Courthouse. And that’s where the marshals and probation office will put him through pretrial services. It will be reserved, treated. He will be electronically fingerprinted. I doubt he’s handcuffed. There wouldn’t be a need, you know, under the circumstances. Secret Service agents will be there with him every step of the way.

And he would remain in custody until he is due to have his first appearance at 3 p.m. Tuesday before either the district court judge who has been assigned the case or possibly a magistrate judge who would usually deal with from the first appearance dealing with, you know, who the attorney is for Trump, the bond issuance, maybe even an arraignment that day since he’s already been indicted.

RASCOE: Of course, Trump was arraigned in Manhattan in April on state charges. Is there a significant difference now that he faces federal charges when it comes to process?

WEAVER: You know, it’s a similar process, but the big difference is you’re not going to see TV cameras capturing his every move as he walks into the courthouse to appear in the courtroom . They are not allowed in federal court. And so it really kind of limits the president’s access and view, you know, because he, you know, starts the process of appearing before a federal court judge. So that will be a big difference.

RASCOE: Judge Aileen Cannon will oversee Trump’s first court appearance. Remind us of her and her connection to this case.

WEAVER: Well, she has a very strong connection to this case. First, Trump made her a federal court judge. She became a federal court judge after losing the November 2020 election. But soon after, she was at the center of a big dispute over the FBI’s raid of the president’s home in Mar-a-Lago and ruled very favorably for him. to the extent that its legal team has access to these documents. She was completely overturned by an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta and criticized her decision in the case.

And now she’s been assigned, randomly, off the wheel, to this big, historic case. So the reality is that she can recuse herself. She–she alone could do it. Or she can stay on it regardless of past experience with the other case, where she gained a lot of notoriety for all the wrong reasons.

RASCOE: So one of the big questions is how fast can this go. We know the special advocate said he wanted a quick trial. In the United States, everyone is entitled to a speedy trial, but that doesn’t always happen. You know, the courts can move very slowly. What does your experience tell you about what will happen in this case?

WEAVER: Well, generally speaking, cases in federal court move faster than cases in state court for a lot of reasons. It has to do with, you know, the whole process of reviewing evidence and dealing with witnesses and so on. But in this case, what’s going to be, you know, distinctive is this. A speedy trial means that 70 days after the impeachment of the president, the former president – and it could possibly happen on Tuesday – you know, he would have the opportunity to stand trial if he wanted to, but it’s very unlikely let it happen so quickly because there are going to be motions to dismiss this case.

There will be motions to dismiss it based on selective prosecution. You sued me, but you didn’t prosecute, you know, Hillary Clinton or President Joe Biden for possessing, you know, classified documents as well. There will be issues with changing venues and moving the case from Miami to West Palm Beach. There will be bigger issues on what are called classified ads protection law issues. And these are classified documents, so there will have to be a special expert appointed by the Department of Justice to manage these files, almost a bit like a screening expert who then provides these documents to each party.

Every party has to have clearances, including the defense attorney, which can delay the process and alter the course of the case in ways that, you know, could lead to delays. How much? I can not tell. But, you know, are we going to see a trial later this year? That would be pretty quick, you know? Will it spill over next year? More likely – right in the middle of presidential election season.

RASCOE: That’s Miami Herald reporter Jay Weaver. Thank you for being with us.

WEAVER: Well, thank you very much for inviting me. Appreciate it.

