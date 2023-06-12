YPJ Commander: Women create life and we can make it free

The movement in Rojava (northeastern Syria) inspired by Abdullah Calan, imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), is carrying out a unique experiment in the Middle East. It champions women’s rights, environmentalism, a grassroots cooperative economy, and has a model of democratic confederalism, beyond existing state borders.

He does this against two powerful states, Turkey and Syria, and against the fanatics of the Islamic State, which he fought with the support of the United States. Christina But talked about all this with Sozdar Drik (Rojava, 1979), member of the general command of the Kurdish Women’s Protection Unit (YPJ) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Unit (YPG), during his visit to Barcelona at the invitation of the book fair radical Fira Literal.

* * *

What does Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent election victory mean for the Kurdish people?

This is a victory for fascism and will increase the suffering of the people of Bakur [Turkish Kurdistan] and of all Kurds in general. There will be more attacks against the Kurdish people, against democratic movements, against the media, against all those who fight to change things.

As Turkey’s neighbours, it will also be our turn. Erdogan wants the occupation of Rojava, but so far he has not been able to carry out his plans. Erdogan has a fascist, conquering mentality: he always speaks of one language, one flag and one state. He does not accept the existence of other peoples.

In recent months, there have been Turkish attacks on Syrian Kurdistan that have elicited little media and international reaction. Are the Kurds of Syria increasingly isolated?

All member states of the International Coalition [against Islamic State, led by the United States with the support of 30 countries] know that Turkey attacks us daily, but nobody says anything. From leather For Afrin drones fly over Kurdish villages 24 hours a day; not a week goes by without there being deaths, whether civilians or guerrillas.

We have seen how they bomb villages and when the rescue teams arrive, bomb again. We have a situation of open war with attacks perpetrated by the Turkish secret services, which planted bombs in the cars of our peoples. And every day, Islamic State fighters cross the Turkish border. Erdogan does not want the Islamic State to weaken.

The Kurds were key to the defeat of the Islamic State in Syria. What presence do the fundamentalists have today?

The anti-terrorist forces of the Kurdish Autonomous Administrationthe International Coalition and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) [the party of the Kurds of northern Iraq] continue to fight together against the Islamic State. Now they no longer exist as a state, but they have not abandoned violence or their oppressive mentality.

Their sleeper cells continue to attack our internal security forces, as well as civilians working in the self-government. They carry out terrorist attacks against the population. And that suits Turkey, which wants the people of the Middle East to continue to live in chaos. Turkey does not want the end of the sleeper cells of jihadists in Kurdish territory.

The Kurds have also taken in thousands of jihadist prisoners and their families, many of whom are of European descent and whose states refuse to repatriate them.

In the Al Hawl Camp and others, they are the main threat. There are now around 60,000 people, and every day children are born there who will be educated in the ideology of the Islamic State. There are more than 2000 European women with their children. Their states should take responsibility for this, in order to reduce the pressure on us in Rojava.

A few days ago, the Kurdish administration of northern Iraq, which depends on Turkey to sell its oil, has closed the border with Syria indefinitely, cutting off the only entry point into Rojava for all kinds of vital goods. This must increase the isolation of the Syrian Kurds.

We have been completely isolated, which is causing a humanitarian crisis. We are sure that the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (PDK) [the party of Masoud Barzani, rival of Talabani and Ocalan] accepted this closure with Turkey and with Iraq. They want an economic blockade that will force people to leave, but my people have a high degree of conscience and if we have resisted for 13 years, we can continue to do so. The closing of the border is also a sign that Turkey will attack us shortly after the [May 28] elections.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was recently rehabilitated in the Arab League, despite the hundreds of thousands of deaths he caused in Syria by drowning in blood a revolution that demanded freedoms.

He was a murderer in the eyes of all the states and now they accept him again. And that also scares us. Now he could think he was stronger. But we keep saying that it’s the Syrians who have to solve their problems. And that we will always be ready to dialogue with the Syrian regime on the sole condition that it respects our autonomy and our rights. We don’t want Syria’s independence, but neither will we accept whatever they impose on us.

Don’t you think it is very difficult for a regime like the one in Syria, which has chosen to burn down the country to stay in power, and which has always been Arab and centralized, to respect Kurdish autonomy?

That’s why we argue with them.

How did you experience the protests in Iran, which adopted the slogan “Woman, life, freedom” from the Kurds of Syria?

Our hearts are with the women of Iran, because their cry is that of the Kurdish people and also that of all the women and all the men who fight for freedom. The role of women in the struggle of the Kurdish people has always been fundamental, and this has been evident to the eyes of the world. Women create life and we are the ones who can make that life free.

Kurdish women also joined the armed struggle, which broke many stereotypes.

The inclusion of women in self-defense tasks has allowed us to step out of the domestic sphere and show our society that we can do any job. There are YPJ forces on every battlefront we have, and women are also present in the internal security forces.

Our most visible presence is in the fight against Daesh [Islamic State], but we also organize as women in the home, to respond to domestic violence and other forms of violence against women. We are not only talking about physical defense, but also about the idea that in self-defense there must be an ethics and a justice, a revolution in which women can advance in all fields.

Where is democratic confederalism in Rojava today?

This autonomy that we have built for ourselves is a new experience. It is still a very young system and we want to learn from other democracies, such as Catalonia, from their experience in areas such as education, health and the economy. Despite the attacks we suffer, our people are living a positive experience and we believe that the organization of our autonomous administration can be an example for the world.

We organize ourselves in communes and in councils, which start at the level of the districts, then go up to those of the cities, the cities and the regions. And the committees organize health, education, economy and self-defense (and other areas) and many people are involved.

We always have a co-leadership, with a man and a woman, and there must be at least 40% of women in the administration, even if it is often more. In parallel, we have the Women’s Congress. And also, the self-defense forces, which are under the control of the administration. Our earth is small, but our system is very big!

[Published in the June 5 edition of the Catalan daily Ara. Reproduced with permission. Translation by Dick Nichols]