Analysis: Jokowi is a good kingmaker, but for how long? – Academia

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon 12 Jun 2023





07:00

0

c50f50c3e1b4ab124a8b6ef95aea8865

4

Academia

the-brief

Free



After failing to garner enough political support to extend his term beyond 2024, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is maneuvering to ensure whoever succeeds him protects the legacy he has built since coming to power. in 2014. With no political party as his base of support, however, he may find limits to this kingmaker role.

Critics, including his former vice-president Jusuf Kalla, have called it sunday – sunday (Javanese for interference) unethical, saying that as president he should stay above the fray. In his response, Jokowi justified his actions as being for the good of the nation, to ensure continuity of national political leadership.

Jokowi is not the lame president many predicted he would become in the twilight of his presidency. He still has some political clout to influence the outcome of presidential and legislative elections in February next year, and he is using it.

On the one hand, he commands the loyalty of millions of non-partisan supporters who will give their votes to the candidate and party of his choice. Second, he retains some control over the seven political parties that are part of his coalition government. Although political parties have exclusive power to nominate the president and vice-presidential candidates, Jokowi has used his power to try to influence party choices in his coalition.

The coalition member NasDem party learned of this when it lost a strategic cabinet seat, apparently for defying the president’s wishes. Former Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate, a senior NasDem official, was named a corruption suspect last month, leading to his dismissal. Jokowi is unlikely to replace him with another NasDem official and rumors are now circulating that the party could lose its two remaining Cabinet seats.

Being excluded from the coalition would deprive the NasDem of access to power, money and various state facilities. NasDem’s sin in Jokowi’s eyes is nominating former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, Jokowi’s political enemy, as his presidential candidate. Anies is campaigning for change, hoping to capture voters who are fed up with Jokowi’s presidency and want a new direction for Indonesia.

Jokowi has publicly endorsed two other presumptive presidential candidates, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, while trying to undermine Anies’ electoral position. He may have overplayed his hand, as all opinion polls place Ganjar and Prabowo as the two most popular figures, with Anies in third place.

Jokowi had previously attempted to run Prabowo and Ganjar on the same ticket, but with both men imagining their chances of winning, neither would accept the running mate role. He has since sent mixed messages to confuse supporters on who to support.

Prabowo and Ganjar openly declared that they would protect Jokowi’s legacy if elected. This includes the continued construction of Nusantara, an area of ​​East Kalimantan which has been designated as Indonesia’s new capital.

For now, Jokowi can afford to remain vague about which candidate he prefers. But with the February 14 election approaching, his supporters would demand clearer leadership. And if the race in July, an almost certain event in the unlikelihood of a clear winner, pits Prabowo against Ganjar, the president will have to take a clear stand.

What else

The covert campaign to undermine Anies’ electoral chances continues even though he has consistently lagged in all opinion polls. Besides the attack on NasDem, the Democratic Party is also under pressure to drop its support for Anies’ nomination. NasDem must maintain the support of the Democratic Party and the Islamist Justice Party (PKS) to reach the threshold necessary for the nomination of Anies.

How much longer can Jokowi play the role of kingmaker?

Theoretically, his power to influence election results will end once nominations by political parties close in November. Beyond that, the elections will be entirely in the hands of the political parties. And with no political party to control, Jokowi could be left out of the elections altogether. In practice, he is still the president with a lot of power at his disposal. He will also have full control over all regions, as provincial governors, regency heads and city mayors will have to step down by September and be replaced by his appointees as caretakers until local elections. take place in November next year. He will totally control the state apparatus – the bureaucracy, the police and the army. The law obliges them to remain neutral during elections. Will Jokowi be able to resist the temptation to deploy them to influence the elections?

And Jokowi may well take control of the Democratic Party in time. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition from General (Retired) Moeldoko, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office, challenging the party’s presidency. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s party (SBY) is rocked by internal power struggles, and Moeldoko, with the support of disgruntled party members, has stepped in to claim the presidency.

Moeldoko is clearly acting on orders from his boss. If he is successful in his campaign and the Supreme Court rules in his favor, Jokowi will have a political party to bolster his power base to further influence the 2024 elections and beyond.

What we heard

Speculation about the president’s involvement in the 2024 election process has been circulating for some time. On several occasions, he gave his endorsement to the central governor of Java, Ganjar Pranowo, and to the chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto. However, sources within the palace claimed that Jokowi leaned more towards supporting Prabowo than Ganjar.

This change in support is believed to be due to a political agreement between Ganjar and the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) before his appointment at the Batutulis Palace in Bogor on April 21. Part of the deal stipulates that the PDI-P would have the authority to determine Ganjar’s running mate and cabinet ministers if Ganjar is elected president. “This deal diminished Jokowi’s role in Ganjar’s bid,” a source close to Jokowi said.

Another factor that disappointed Jokowi, according to this source, is Megawati’s refusal to accept Jokowi’s recommendation on the running mate. Jokowi proposed Erick Thohir and Sandiaga Uno, only to receive cold shoulders from Megawati. “The PDI-P considers that the two people do not have an ideology that aligns with the party,” the source said.

Jokowi’s support for Prabowo is evident through the maneuvers of his children, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the mayor of Surakarta, and Kaesang Pangarep. Gibran attended a rally of the Jokowi-Gibran volunteers in the central Java city Solo to support Prabowo’s nomination. Jokowi also revealed his preferred candidate during a meeting with senior officials from one of his supporting parties at the State Palace. “The party was informed because he was among those who fiercely opposed Prabowo,” said a source with knowledge of the meeting.

Disclaimer

This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post to serve the latest comprehensive and reliable analysis on the political and business landscape of Indonesia. Access the latest edition of Southeast Backgrounder to read the articles listed below:

Policy

Business and economy



