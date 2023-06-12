Cabinet minister says policy has ‘evolved’ from Boris Johnson

Sunday, June 11, 2023 6:35 p.m.

Politics has moved on from the Boris Johnson drama, it has been claimed. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Politics has moved on from the Boris Johnson drama, a senior cabinet minister has claimed amid a row over former prime ministers stepping down as MPs and on the honors list.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky Newss Sophy Ridge on Sunday that while former London Mayor Johnson had many qualities, No 10 was under new management.

He said: I think the world has moved on from what was quite a dramatic period under Brexit and of course under the issues around Covid and vaccines and the like.

Johnson abruptly left Parliament on Friday, triggering a by-election in his fringe seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, after receiving a critical report from the Privileges Committee in allegations he recklessly or deliberately misled the House of Commons about the Partygate affair.

In an explosive resignation letter, the former prime minister called the panel a kangaroo court and deposed his successor Rishi Sunak, accusing his government of abandoning the 2019 manifesto promises that had secured a majority.

Johnson has also faced controversy in a dispute over claims the names were removed from his peerage submission, while the government insists Sunak and the No 10 had nothing to do with it.

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner called it a plot to reward the crony carousel.

Learn more Tory heavyweights endorse ex-Boris Johnson adviser to run for mayor of London

Boris is back?

Shapps also insisted to BBC Laura Kuenssberg that speculation about Johnson’s early return to Westminster was misplaced and in the realm of speculation.

He defended the Commons Privileges Committee, chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman, and denied claims the inquiry was motivated by a plot to reverse Brexit.

But Johnson’s ally and strong Brexiteer Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was knighted in his former boss’s resignation honors list, has claimed he could challenge a future leadership bid.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Sir Jacob warned of a Tory civil war if the party prevented Johnson from running as an MP again.

It follows speculation the ex-Prime Minister may be seeking selection in the Mid Bedfordshire seat of his friend Nadine Dorries, which she quit hours before during her own shock resignation.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood sided with Shapps, warning Johnson’s attack amounted to a mutiny and marked a serious moment for our party in comments to GB News.

Guto Harri, Johnson’s former spin-doctor, has claimed his former boss was ousted from politics.

Learn more Boris Johnson questioned by cops over new lockdown breach allegations

Labor explosion ‘conservative chaos’

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a snap general election after Johnson, Dorries and Nigel Adams left the House of Commons within 24 hours, triggering by-elections to their seats.

The party will prepare to throw the kitchen sink at their standing candidate Danny Beales in Uxbridge in a bid to steal the key target from their Tory rivals.

Pat McFadden, shadow chief treasury secretary, said the country would be plagued by chaos and instability if the Tory chaos was allowed to continue.

Nigel Farage, former Ukip and Brexit party leader turned broadcaster, said it was possible an insurgent party would emerge and claimed more than 10 Tory MPs had been in contact.

It came as Labor claimed families faced a Tory 7,000 mortgage penalty following economic instability and rising interest rates caused by the Truss-Kwarteng mini-budget.

A Conservative spokesperson said: The Conservatives are continuing their work to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce the debt.