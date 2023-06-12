Papuan churches call on Indonesia’s Jokowi to stop military operations in West Papua for Mehrtens’ safety



Photo: Supplied/TPNPB

The West Papua Council of Churches has said the life of Kiwi hostage Phillip Mehrtens is in danger if negotiations do not take place with the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB).

Council calls on Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cease military operations in West Papua and seek dialogue with the TPNPB.

Chief Moderator Reverend Benny Giay said they were sending a letter to President Widodo.

Since the kidnapping of Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens in February by TPNPB commander Egianus Kogoya, violence has escalated between the Indonesian military and TPNPB guerrillas, with both sides reporting military and civilian casualties.

“Egianus Kogoya could shoot the pilot,” Reverend Giay said.



Photo: Papuan literature

“To stop this, the Indonesian government must take a peaceful approach,” he said.

“We call on the President of Indonesia to withdraw the army and allow the church to come in and engage with the TPNPB for the release of the pilot.”

“We know that the leader of the TPNPB has offered some kind of peaceful talk, but the government has not responded, and we are asking through our letter, the TPNPB has offered a peaceful talk…so why can’t you not [President Widodo] take it?” Reverend Giay said.

But Indonesian authorities say they are continuing a peaceful dialogue on the crisis.

The commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, told local reporters in Sulawesi last week that they were cautious.

Indonesian news agency Detikcom reported that Admiral Margono said on June 7: “We always prioritize [negotiations] carried out by religious leaders, community leaders and PJ regents there,” he said.

“If we prioritize operations with the military, of course there will be many negative impacts on public safety,” he added.

It was a message repeated late last month by Papua Police Chief Mathius Fakhiri.

“I have spoken to various parties in this negotiation process, including the Church which includes the Church Council and the Bishop who will do everything possible to negotiate with the Egianus Kogoya group so that the pilot can be released. ‘he was carrying,” Fakhiri told Detikcom on May 25.

“I opened up to all parties, from the start, namely the Nduga government in collaboration with the police chief and then there were also parties from Komnas HAM who proposed and we accepted”, said added Fakhiri.



Photo: AFP

Church leader says Indonesia ‘doesn’t take us seriously’

However, Reverend Giay said the church cannot mediate a dialogue unless the Indonesian military ceases operations.

“The Papuan Police Chief has agreed that an agreement with the church should come in and speak with Egianus…but that means the army needs to be withdrawn from the area but that hasn’t been done yet,” said Reverend Giay.

“At the moment, I cannot guarantee anything about the involvement of the church because at the moment the government does not take us seriously,” he said.

The Indonesian military and the TPNPB have confirmed shootings in Nduga regency in the remote highlands of Papua.

Indonesian authorities have confirmed the deaths of four Indonesian soldiers as a result of the fighting.

Reuters reported two weeks ago that the TPNPB released a video of Merhtens saying he would be shot in two months if the group’s demands were not met.

“If they (Indonesia) do not allow the church to come in and mediate, we will conclude that they are involved in the possible death of the pilot,” Reverend Giay said.

“From our discussions here, we believe the driver’s conditions may worsen.

We want to see the pilot…for Egianus to show us he’s okay…that’s our first priority.”



Photo: Provided

Mehrtens’ welfare is MFAT’s ‘first priority’

According to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs, every effort is being made to try to free Mehrtens, but details on this are limited.

The TPNPB argues that New Zealand did not approach them for negotiation.

“The well-being of the New Zealander at the heart of this situation is our top priority,” the MFAT told RNZ Pacific in a statement in March.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure a peaceful resolution and the safe release of the hostage, including working closely with the Indonesian authorities and deploying New Zealand consular staff.”

Reverend Giay said Wellington must pressure Jakarta to cease military operations.

“The New Zealand government and the international community must pressure the Indonesian government and military to seek peaceful dialogue.”

“It is only possible if the Indonesian army withdraws,” he added.