Politics
Papuan churches call on Indonesia’s Jokowi to stop military operations in West Papua for Mehrtens’ safety
The West Papua Council of Churches has said the life of Kiwi hostage Phillip Mehrtens is in danger if negotiations do not take place with the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB).
Council calls on Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cease military operations in West Papua and seek dialogue with the TPNPB.
Chief Moderator Reverend Benny Giay said they were sending a letter to President Widodo.
Since the kidnapping of Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens in February by TPNPB commander Egianus Kogoya, violence has escalated between the Indonesian military and TPNPB guerrillas, with both sides reporting military and civilian casualties.
“Egianus Kogoya could shoot the pilot,” Reverend Giay said.
“To stop this, the Indonesian government must take a peaceful approach,” he said.
“We call on the President of Indonesia to withdraw the army and allow the church to come in and engage with the TPNPB for the release of the pilot.”
“We know that the leader of the TPNPB has offered some kind of peaceful talk, but the government has not responded, and we are asking through our letter, the TPNPB has offered a peaceful talk…so why can’t you not [President Widodo] take it?” Reverend Giay said.
But Indonesian authorities say they are continuing a peaceful dialogue on the crisis.
The commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, told local reporters in Sulawesi last week that they were cautious.
Indonesian news agency Detikcom reported that Admiral Margono said on June 7: “We always prioritize [negotiations] carried out by religious leaders, community leaders and PJ regents there,” he said.
“If we prioritize operations with the military, of course there will be many negative impacts on public safety,” he added.
It was a message repeated late last month by Papua Police Chief Mathius Fakhiri.
“I have spoken to various parties in this negotiation process, including the Church which includes the Church Council and the Bishop who will do everything possible to negotiate with the Egianus Kogoya group so that the pilot can be released. ‘he was carrying,” Fakhiri told Detikcom on May 25.
“I opened up to all parties, from the start, namely the Nduga government in collaboration with the police chief and then there were also parties from Komnas HAM who proposed and we accepted”, said added Fakhiri.
Church leader says Indonesia ‘doesn’t take us seriously’
However, Reverend Giay said the church cannot mediate a dialogue unless the Indonesian military ceases operations.
“The Papuan Police Chief has agreed that an agreement with the church should come in and speak with Egianus…but that means the army needs to be withdrawn from the area but that hasn’t been done yet,” said Reverend Giay.
“At the moment, I cannot guarantee anything about the involvement of the church because at the moment the government does not take us seriously,” he said.
The Indonesian military and the TPNPB have confirmed shootings in Nduga regency in the remote highlands of Papua.
Indonesian authorities have confirmed the deaths of four Indonesian soldiers as a result of the fighting.
Reuters reported two weeks ago that the TPNPB released a video of Merhtens saying he would be shot in two months if the group’s demands were not met.
“If they (Indonesia) do not allow the church to come in and mediate, we will conclude that they are involved in the possible death of the pilot,” Reverend Giay said.
“From our discussions here, we believe the driver’s conditions may worsen.
We want to see the pilot…for Egianus to show us he’s okay…that’s our first priority.”
Mehrtens’ welfare is MFAT’s ‘first priority’
According to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs, every effort is being made to try to free Mehrtens, but details on this are limited.
The TPNPB argues that New Zealand did not approach them for negotiation.
“The well-being of the New Zealander at the heart of this situation is our top priority,” the MFAT told RNZ Pacific in a statement in March.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure a peaceful resolution and the safe release of the hostage, including working closely with the Indonesian authorities and deploying New Zealand consular staff.”
Reverend Giay said Wellington must pressure Jakarta to cease military operations.
“The New Zealand government and the international community must pressure the Indonesian government and military to seek peaceful dialogue.”
“It is only possible if the Indonesian army withdraws,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/491827/papuan-churches-call-on-indonesia-s-jokowi-to-halt-military-ops-in-west-papua-for-mehrtens-safety
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Papuan churches call on Indonesia’s Jokowi to stop military operations in West Papua for Mehrtens’ safety
- China has been using Cuba as a spy base for years, US official says | Cuba
- 1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Hollywood business – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Google Pixel 6a now has big discounts
- Why Trump’s case is being tried in Florida instead of Washington DC, according to fmr. fiscal
- Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Disapprove of Trumps Air Fan Edit
- Persona 3 Reload New Voice Actors Revealed, Characters Have Been Recast
- USC’s Women score in 4 final day events to place T-15th at NCAA T&F Championships
- Rome’s dress code surprises Australian tourists
- Cabinet minister says policy has ‘evolved’ from Boris Johnson
- Winnipeg’s first-ever Desi Summer Music Fest is a success
- How many shipwrecks are there in the world’s oceans?