Trump says he’ll run for president even if convicted in documents case





Former President Donald Trump has said he will continue his run for the White House in 2024 even if he is convicted by the federal government on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents.

I will never leave, Trump told Politico on Saturday in an interview on his private plane. Look, if I had left, I would have left before the original race in 2016. It was tough. In theory it was not feasible.

Neither the indictment itself nor a conviction would legally bar Trump, 76, from running or winning the presidency in 2024. The ex-president could appear on the ballot from prison.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and called the indictment a politically motivated witch hunt, told the outlet he does not expect to be convicted and does not plan to make a plea deal unless there’s a scenario where they pay me a little. damage.

Asked about the prospect of forgiving himself if he won the White House again, he replied: I don’t think I ever have to. I did not do anything wrong.

Trump is currently leading the GOP primary polls despite having been indicted twice since April.AP

The 49-page indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed in Miami on Friday, making it his second indictment in as many months and marking the first in US history. that a former president is facing federal charges.

The charges, which include 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice, follow Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ indictment in April, for Trump’s alleged falsification of business documents.

Federal investigators found documents stored all over Mar-A-Lago, including inside a bathroom. US DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An undeterred Trump spoke publicly about the federal indictment for the first time at two separate campaign events Saturday in Georgia and North Carolina.

In two separate 90-minute speeches, he raged against the corrupt Justice Department and the Biden administration and called the baseless indictment a form of election interference and demented persecution.

“If I weren’t ahead in the polls, we wouldn’t have any trouble [with indictments]Trump told a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the North Carolina GOP state convention in Greensboro.

Trump called the indictment “election interference” as he addressed supporters in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday night.AP

“We have 5,000 prosecutors after us because they don’t want to run against Trump,” he said.

“It looks more like Stalinist Russia or Communist China,” he said of the Justice Department case, also comparing it to abuses of power seen in Third World countries.

“These people have reached a level of Trump Derangement Syndrome that no one thought possible,” the former president continued.

Trump faces 37 federal charges in the indictment, which was unsealed Friday in Miami.AP

The FBI seized treasure troves of documents believed to have been illegally kept at Trumps Mar-A-Lago estate in August.

Investigators found boxes containing the documents throughout the property, including a ballroom, bathroom and shower, office space, his bedroom and a storage room, according to the indictment.

The 37 charges against him carry sentences ranging from 5 to 20 years.

