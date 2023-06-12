Turkey’s new intelligence chief Brahim Kaln secretly worked with former al-Qaeda financier

Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Ibrahim Kaln, Turkey’s new intelligence chief, secretly met with Yasin al-Qadi, a close friend of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who for years was listed as an al-Qaeda financier by the government’s sanctions committee. UN Security Council and US Treasury.

According to confidential documents obtained by Nordic Monitor, not only did the two men have several secret meetings in Turkey, but they were also named as suspects in the same criminal investigation carried out between 2012 and 2013 under the supervision of the Attorney General’s office in Turkey. Istanbul. Al-Qadi was the number one suspect, while Kaln was listed as suspect No. 47 in the case, which included incriminating evidence such as surveillance tapes, wiretaps, banking transactions and bribe records. wine and bribes.

The case documents make clear that Kaln had close ties to an Egyptian national named Usama Qutb, a trusted man for al-Qadi in Turkey and also a suspect in the same criminal case. Intercepted communications from Qutb, who was wiretapped as part of a criminal investigation into an organized crime syndicate by Istanbul prosecutors at the time, showed that Qutb and Kaln spoke to each other on several occasions, arranging face-to-face meetings between Kaln and al-Qadi.

Criminal investigation file which shows both Ibrahim Kaln and Yasin al-Qadi as suspects:

Turkish prosecutors obtained a wiretap warrant on Qutb and al-Qadi from an Istanbul court, specially authorized under the anti-terrorism law, on May 20, 2013, and monitored all of their communications for evidence . For example, in a wiretap dated June 19, 2013, Qutb called Kaln to arrange a trilateral meeting for him and his boss al-Qadi. The meeting appears to have been in preparation for al-Qadis meeting with Erdogan, then prime minister and now president of Turkey, and other senior government officials.

It appears that Kaln was providing guidance to al-Qadi and his associates in Turkey on how to navigate Turkish officials and advising them on how best to influence Turkish foreign policy and the intelligence apparatus regarding Egypt, Syria and other countries where they had a common bond. interest in supporting Islamist political groups, especially the Muslim Brotherhood.

In another case, a text message intercepted by Turkish investigators revealed that a secret meeting had been arranged between al-Qadi and Kaln on October 9, 2013. The text message, dated October 8, 2013 between Qutb and Kaln, showed that Qutb was asking to meet Kaln again on al-Qadi’s behalf, and in response Kaln told him he could meet them at the Prime Ministry office, where Kaln worked as a deputy undersecretary advising Erdogan on foreign policy.

All of these meetings were organized discreetly, with Erdogan’s people going to great lengths to hide al-Qadis’ commitments in Istanbul and Ankara from the public.

At the time, al-Qadi secretly visited Turkey to talk about the transfer of funds to invest in the country, asking the Erdogan government to abuse its authority and facilitate business transactions in violation of Turkish law. He had access to key Turkish leaders to plead the cause of Islamist groups in Egypt, Syria and elsewhere.

Al-Qadis’ trips to Turkey, some of which were made while he was still under UN and US sanctions and was supposedly denied entry under Turkish law, encountered no obstacles as Erdogan’s personal bodyguards escorted him in and out as well as on trips. inside Turkey. Although he had quietly made business deals with Erdogan’s son Bilal and transferred millions of dollars to Turkey, he was also meeting with Erdogan, his then intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and Kaln to discuss security issues. foreign, intelligence and security policy.

A wiretap that shows a communication between Usama Qutb and Ibrahim Kaln about arranging a meeting for Yasin al-Qadi, a suspected former al-Qaeda financier:

In a wiretap dated October 10, Qutb appeared satisfied with the outcome of a meeting at Erdogan’s office. He mentioned that they had lunch with Fidan and others after meeting Erdogan privately, indicating that al-Qadi was progressing in promoting his Islamist agenda in the Middle East and North Africa in his engagement with senior officials. Turkish leaders. The transfer of millions of dollars to accounts controlled by Erdogan’s son, Bilal, has given him unprecedented access to key decision makers.

Al-Qadi and Bilal were secret partners in Bosporus 360, a front company owned on paper by pro-Erdogan businessman Cengiz Aktrk and his wife Rabiya Aktrk. The investigation revealed that all assets of Bosphorus 360 belonged to al-Qadi, his son Muaz al-Qadi and Qutb.

Intercepted SMS between Usama Qutb and Ibrahim Kaln about another secret meeting with Yasin al-Qadi:

The project in question was planned for a 32-hectare land located in the most valuable part of Istanbul occupied by the Etiler Police Academy. Bilal and his associates sought to buy the land at the lowest possible price, without a tender, and build a shopping center and a high-rise luxury residential complex on the site after obtaining a permit allowing them to build at a height exceeding the existing zoning. limitations.

Prosecutors claimed that Bilal used his father’s influence to help buy valuable land in various provinces at prices well below market value. He has used the Turkey Youth and Education Foundation (TRGEV), which is run by him and other members of the Erdogan family, as a cover to hide shady business deals.

Al-Qadi has been designated as an Al-Qaeda financier by the US Treasury and the United Nations Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee has classified him as a terrorism under Security Council resolutions. The Turkish government has also issued an official circular designating him as a terrorist, prohibiting him from entering Turkey or transferring funds there.

Yet he secretly made trips to Turkey, including on Erdogan’s official plane in 2011 while still under sanctions, followed by other trips under Erdogan’s protection, meeting Erdogan, then under secretary of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Fidan and others.

Al-Qadi was then removed from the UN list, followed by the US Treasury removing his name from the list.

Al-Qadi, Bilal, Kaln and dozens of others were suspects in a corruption investigation by Istanbul prosecutors and were the subject of arrest warrants issued on December 25, 2013. However, Erdogan intervened, preventing illegally executing warrants by ordering police to ignore prosecutor’s orders. After the dismissal of prosecutors and police chiefs involved in the investigation, Erdogan managed to kill the investigation and save all suspects from serious criminal charges.