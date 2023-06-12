Visiting North Sumatra, Ganjar seems ‘friends’ with President Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, MEDAN – The 2024 presidential candidate (bacapres) of the PDIP, Ganjar Pranowo, visited Deliserdang and Medan City, North Sumatra (North Sumatra), on Sunday (11/6/2023). During his visit to North Sumatra, Ganjar seemed intimate with the mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution who is also the son-in-law of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The unity of the two began to be seen when Ganjar arrived at Kualanamu Airport, Deliserdang. Bobby became one of the personalities who welcomed the Governor of Central Java. Bobby was also in the same car with Ganjar on the way from Kualanamu airport to the PDIP DPD office North Sumatra on Jalan Jamin Ginting, Medan. Bobby accompanied Ganjar, who had been pinned with a typical Batak ulos cloth. At the PDIP DPD office in North Sumatra, Bobby went up to the second floor when Ganjar was chatting with Senior Politician Panda Nababan, DPD Chairman Djarot Syaiful Hidayat, PDIP DPP Chairman Yasonna Laoly and Deputy Chairman of Commission II DPR RI Junimart Girsang. Bobby shook hands with DPD executives. Both were seen in the same car heading to the North Sumatra Province Multipurpose Building in Deliserdang. Ganjar, who got out of the car, was accompanied by Bobby at his side. In the multipurpose building, Ganjar and Bobby were seen sitting next to each other. Ganjar, who wore an all-black shirt at the PDIP’s 16,500 cadre consolidation event, also greeted Bobby from the stage. “Do you know Pak Bobby?” Which person? already know? A handshake ? Greetings here. Don’t wash your hands, okay? Greetings from the mayor after that,” Ganjar said in his conversation with Dewi (54) whom he invited to come on stage. Also on this stage, Ganjar said President Jokowi is his mentor. Jokowi is also the one who, early on, gave a signal of his suitability to become a presidential candidate, mentioning his support for a potential leader with white and gray hair. Ganjar said this in front of thousands of cadres of PDIP, PPP, Hanura, Perindo, as well as volunteers, during the consolidation with the three pillars of the party at the Multipurpose Building (GSG) Pemprovsu, North Sumatra, on Sunday (11/ 6/ 2023). “In many places, I always say that Pak Jokowi is my mentor. It was Mr. Jokowi who gave a lot of knowledge about government. If Bu Mega gives me political science. I want to express my gratitude to Mrs. Mega and to Mr. Jokowi,” Ganjar said. Ganjar also tells the story of Jokowi which always inspires and encourages his confidence. He also recounted that before Megawati proclaimed herself the presidential candidate of the PDIP on April 21, 2023, Jokowi had shown many signs of her support. “So at that time, I thought a lot, when Pak Jokowi gave a speech, I felt like the candidate (president) had gray (white) hair, that’s the first thing that Pak Jokowi said,” Ganjar said as quoted by Between. As a reminder, Jokowi once gave a speech in front of Jokowi Volunteers. “I repeat, being a leader who thinks of the people is seen in his appearance, the wrinkles on his face, if his face is neat, clean, there are no wrinkles on his face, be careful. Also look, look at the hair, if the hair is white, it will all think of those people,” Jokowi said at the time. source: Between

