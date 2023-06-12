Governor Andi Sudirman received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Award from President Jokowi Widodo





SULTEN METRO– Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Award from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. This is due to Andi Sudirman’s success in leading South Sulawesi, so that he can maintain food security in Indonesia with surplus rice and also the Mandiri Seed Mainstay program in agriculture. Satyalencana Wira Karya is a sign of honor given by the government of the Republic of Indonesia to its citizens who have provided great devotion to the state and the nation of Indonesia so that they can be role models for others. Also Read: Donggala DPRD Members Fail to Focus on Performing Oversight Function, Lutfin Disappointed: Maybe He’s Busy with Legislation The presentation of one of the highest honors given by the country took place during the National Contact Week of Farmers and Fishermen 2023 XVI 2023 in the city of Padang on Saturday, June 10, 2023. This event brought together thousands farmers and fishermen from various regions. in Indonesia until June 15, 2023. For this achievement, Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaimana expressed his gratitude and appreciation so that South Sulawesi can become a food barn and maintain Indonesia’s food security. Also Read: Threatening Morowali’s Future, KLK-M Calls on Government to Revoke IUP in Bungku Tengah District “Alhamdulillah, thank you for the award given. All thanks to the involvement of all stakeholders and parties that have helped the agricultural sector,” said Andi Sudirman Sulaiman. As for statistical data, for 2022, rice production in South Sulawesi is the highest national rice production with a stock of 2.08 million tons. Besides supplying other provinces of Indonesia and supplying 25% of BULOG’s stock. This increase could not be dissociated from the Mandiri Seed Mainstay Program seed aid that was granted. Also read: Smartwatches similar to Apple Watch, Noise Colorfit Pro 4 Alpha displays a digital crown on the right side This year is the third year of this program, distributing 2,500 tonnes of seed for 100,000 hectares of rice fields in South Sulawesi. Expectations can increase production by 250,000 tons increase in one year. Previously, in 2022, 2,500 tonnes had been distributed for 100,000 HA with a total of 120,649 beneficiary farming families. It went well, was a success with very satisfactory yields and an increase in production compared to the previous year. “This award is not just for the governor. But also for our farmers and everyone who has supported our independent Mainstay Seed program,” he said. Also read: Infinix Note 30 5G, the perfect mobile phone for gamers set to launch on June 14 Present at Penas 2023, the Indonesian Minister in charge of the coordination of the economy for the period 2019-2024, Airlangga Hartarto and the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Fajar Ahmad Wahyuddin / Metrosulteng.com)

