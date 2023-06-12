The ‘elitist’ aviation sector has been democratized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Scindia returns to Congress | India News





NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit back at Congress leader KC Venugopal saying he made misinformed remarks about the aviation sector and that the sector which was previously “elitist” has become truly democratized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet, addressing Venugopal, who also served as Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Scindia said: “As a former Minister of State for Civil Aviation, it is very shocking that KC Venugopal Ji has made such short-sighted and ill-informed remarks about the aviation industry.” Citing examples, the Union Minister said, “No, India’s economy is healthy. Even though the global economy continues to struggle, ours continues to be a beacon of hope with a rate growth of 6-6.5% in the financial year 2023-24. That said, there is no reason why a deregulated sector like aviation should be placed under the control of the government – whose repercussions have in the past reduced the growth potential of this sector. “Some of the routes that were previously served by GoFirst have already been awarded to other airlines. So you have chosen to ignore the immense growth that this sector has experienced since 2014. stood at 122 million in 2014 is currently at 280 million, a leap of 130%.Under UDAN, we have operationalized 475 routes and carried over 116.06 lakh passengers,” Scindia added. He also said the ministry had advised airlines to self-regulate fares below a certain limit – “which has resulted in prices falling by 14% – 60% since June 6, 2023”. “This is a rather muted assumption. The financial operation of the airports is a private matter of the operator. Again, I would like to inform you that within 24 hours of the incident in Odisha, a notice was sent by the MoCA to all airlines to monitor any abnormal increases in air fares to and from Bhubaneswar.At a separate high-level meeting, airlines were urged to tightly control the price of air tickets, especially in times of calamity,” the minister added. “I would like to let you know that the industry has made tremendous progress in this aspect. In 2021, we only had 12 states and UTs charging VAT on ATF between 0-5%, today 28 states and UT are under this category, and 3 states and UT under 20%.It is mainly non-BJP state governments that continue to charge VAT on ATF over 23%.This continues to be a barrier to increased connectivity in the respective states,” he claimed. “Finally, it is important to note that a sector which was previously ‘elitist’ has been truly democratized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. We have doubled the number of airports, heliports and water aerodromes in 74 to 148. Passenger traffic has broken all past records. Connectivity has finally started to reach the last mile, and soon India will become an international civil aviation hub. Let’s get the facts straight, Venugopal Ji “, he added. His remarks came after Venugopal criticized the BJP-led central government over high airfare prices between Delhi and Mumbai, saying his (Modi’s) promise that even the poor can afford to fly in planes looks like a cruel joke and it’s creating havoc among flyers. Venugopal also blamed the government’s rampant privatization policy for the “difficult situation”. In a tweet, Venugopal said: “Prime Minister Modi said those wearing ‘Hawai Chappals’ (slippers) can travel in a ‘Hawai Jahaaz’ (plane) as a cruel joke.” “These skyrocketing airfares are wreaking havoc on the middle class. The government’s full free pass for the airlines, coupled with their rampant privatization spree, is responsible for today’s dire situation. The Ministry of Civil Aviation must face hard facts,” added the Congress leader.

