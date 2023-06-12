Explained: why the Turkish currency is collapsing; Can Ankara’s first female central bank governor work magic?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) visits the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Photo: AP

Subscribe to Notifications

Ankara : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was recently reelected despite a struggling economy and a cost of living crisis that experts say is exacerbated by his unconventional economic policies.

The longtime leader named an internationally renowned former banker as finance and treasury minister and on Friday named a former co-CEO of a U.S.-based bank to head Turkey’s central bank.

But continued uncertainty over Erdogan’s economic direction and an apparent move to ease government controls on foreign exchange led Turkey’s currency to plunge to record lows against the US dollar earlier this month.

The Turkish lira (currency), in June, has weakened by about 20% against the dollar since the beginning of the year. This has raised fears of even higher prices for people who are already struggling to afford basics like housing and food amid high inflation.

Here is an overview of the decline in the value of the Turkish currency, what lies ahead for the economy and how people have been affected:

The Turkish crisis and Erdogan’s economic policy

Turkey has been plagued by a currency crisis and soaring inflation since 2021, which economists say is the result of Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that raising interest rates will increase inflation.

Erdogan has pressured Turkey’s central bank to lower borrowing costs.

The bank cut its benchmark rate from around 19% in 2021 to 8.5% now, even as inflation hit a staggering 85% last year. Inflation fell to 39.5% last month, according to official figures, but an independent group says the real figure is more than double.

In other policies seen as unorthodox, economists say the government intervened aggressively in markets to prop up the pound ahead of the election, depleting Turkey’s foreign currency reserves to keep the exchange rate in check.

Why is the Turkish currency falling?

The Turkish lira fell to record lows against the dollar in the first week of June. Economists say the sharp decline stems from the government relaxing its currency controls after Simsek’s appointment. However, the fall may have been steeper than expected.

Lax interventions, combined with some uncertainty, created an excessive one-day depreciation of the lira, Sengul said of Wednesday’s decline. Banks are now intervening in the forex market, which is why we won’t have another 7% writedown, an expert told The Associated Press.

How are the Turkish people affected?

High inflation pinches households and businesses with more expensive groceries, rent, utility bills and more. A weaker currency means Turkey, which depends on imported raw materials, will have to pay more for everything from energy to grain priced in dollars.

Post-election economic changes to come?

Hours after being sworn in, Erdogan announced that Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch banker who had previously served as his finance minister and deputy prime minister, would return to cabinet after a five-year hiatus from politics.

Simsek said Turkey had no choice but to return to rational ground.” In a sign that Erdogan’s new administration may pursue more conventional economic policies, Simsek also said he would not There were no shortcuts or quick fixes, but committed to overseeing Turkey’s finances with transparency, consistency, accountability and predictability.

In another sign, Erdogan on Friday appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of the central bank, succeeding the current chief who has championed rate cuts since 2021. Erkan, a former co-CEO of a US-based bank , becomes Turkey’s first central woman. bank governor.