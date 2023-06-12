OJ Simpson questions Americans for following questionable ideologies established by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin
OJ Simpson tweeting about important things happening in the world is a sign of the times we live in. The controversial former NFL running back has done it again – and this time it’s all about politics.
Simpson posted a selfie video in which he alleged Americans were following a questionable ideology by distrusting the country’s media, security agencies as well as the Justice Department and the voting process. According to Simpson, this mistrust is “Communist propaganda”, and he thinks Americans are indulging in it.
Hey Twitter world, yours truly here. Let me see if I understood correctly: So don’t trust the media, don’t trust our security agencies – FBI, CIA – don’t trust the Department of Justice, don’t trust the executive office and do not trust our electoral procedures, our votes. Isn’t it Xi Jinping and Putin? All my life that would be called communist propaganda, and now we’re doing it to ourselves, I’m just saying. Take care of yourself.
What happened to OJ Simpson and why most people don’t like him?
There’s no doubt that, on the pitch, OJ Simpson was a complete star. Few could match his ball-handling ability, and he absolutely dominated the ’70s with the Buffalo Bills.
But his life went downhill in the 90s after his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were both murdered at Nicole’s home. OJ was considered the prime suspect and led police on a car chase. He was then arrested in what became widely known as The Bronco Chase.
He was acquitted in a criminal trial that lasted eight months, but was found guilty in a civil court. The verdict revolved around a pair of gloves found inside Nicole’s house that didn’t fit her.
A few years later, in 2007, he was convicted after leading five men on an armed robbery in Las Vegas to steal sports jewelry he believed to be his property. He remained in prison until 2017.
He now has a large following on social media, such as Twitter and TikTok, which is an odd sight considering his background.
