Politics
Panel investigating Boris Johnson set to conclude he deliberately lied to MPs about party | Political news
The panel of MPs examining allegations that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about ‘partygate’ are meeting to conclude their inquiry – and are set to deliver a damning verdict.
After the former prime minister reacted with fury after being briefed on the findings of the privileges committee in advance, MPs predict he will face strong condemnation of his conduct.
It has been suggested that – before Mr Johnson’s shock resignation as MP – the committee had discussed a 20-day suspension, triggering a recall petition and a possible by-election.
He cannot be suspended now that he has stepped down, but he could be denied a parliamentary pass offered to former MPs, a sanction imposed on former speaker John Bercow after a report of bullying.
The Guardian reports that MPs on the committee received threats from members of the public over the weekend and some Johnson allies have urged Tory members to write to the committee to try to influence its decision.
But the newspaper also reports that former Tory cabinet minister Tim Loughton said Mr Johnson should now ‘shut up and go’ and called the former prime minister’s allies a ‘crowd’.
In his angry resignation statement Friday night, Mr Johnson claimed there was a ‘witch hunt going on, to get revenge on Brexit and ultimately to reverse the result of the 2016 referendum’.
The seven-MP committee – majority Tory and chaired by Labor’s Harriet Harman – hit back: “The committee has followed House procedures and terms of reference at all times and will continue to do so.
“Mr. Johnson has deviated from House processes and challenged the integrity of the House with his statement. The committee will meet on Monday to conclude its investigation and issue its report expeditiously.”
Learn more:
Labor calls for elections now
Beth Rigby: What’s next for Johnson
How the explosive political career ended
In what is expected to be a hard-hitting report, the committee is said to have found that Mr Johnson not only made recklessly inaccurate statements in the Commons but also deliberately lied to MPs.
In addition, the committee is expected to rule that when he appeared before it in March, Mr Johnson made other misrepresentations under oath, rendering him in contempt of Parliament.
Another factor was evidence given to the committee and to the police by the COVID inquiry last month relating to allegations of rule breaking at Checkers, which Mr Johnson denied when he appeared before the committee.
Ahead of the committee meeting to sign its report, the inquiry process was furiously attacked by one of Mr Johnson’s closest allies, his former town hall and Downing Street doctor, Guto Harri.
Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News on Sunday, Mr Harri claimed his former boss had been ‘chased out of politics’ and accused Ms Harman of being politically biased against Mr Johnson.
“Among the many jobs Harriet Harman has had in the past, he has led the Labor Party; she was a long-time Deputy Leader of the Labor Party,” Mr Harri said.
“Can you imagine a Labor supporter being happy if someone like William Hague, shall we say, had the fate of Keir Starmer in his hands when he was caught drinking beer and eating curry with friends away from home in full confinement?
Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts
“I don’t think people would be comfortable with this process and neither should they be. And so I understand why Boris feels aggrieved.
“And I understand why a lot of people watching this will think, whoa, a committee headed by the former Labor leader can actually kick Boris out of office when the police have in fact found him guilty of a petty offense worth a fine of £50.”
