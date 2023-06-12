



Former President Donald Trump speaks at the NCGOP convention in Greensboro, here’s the recap

The former president came close to endorsing a candidate for governor of North Carolina.

Updated: 12:36 p.m. EDT June 11, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also spoke at the Republican convention in North Carolina on Saturday night. The event took place at the Koury Convention Center. It is only his second public appearance after being indicted for his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Delegates have censured their lead senator Thom Tillis for his support for same-sex marriage and immigration reform. They also re-elected their party chairman Michael Whatley and Donald Trump was the keynote speaker. The former president came close to endorsing a candidate for governor of North Carolina. "I'm going to endorse one, but I'm not going to talk to you about it tonight," Trump said. "We'll save it for another day." During his criminal indictment for handling top secret documents, Mr. Trump issued a warning to delegates. "They're not picking on me, they're picking on you, and I'm just standing in their way," Trump said. The former president spoke for over an hour attacking President Biden, the FBI and the media. Trump spoke of voter fraud and missing ballots and promised to limit the number of days voters can vote. You know, we don't need 48 days of voting, Trump said. North Carolina Republicans had the chance to hear from three presidential candidates this weekend, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Ron Desantis.

GREENSBORO, North Carolina —

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also spoke at the Republican convention in North Carolina on Saturday night.

The event took place at the Palais des Congrès in Koury.

This is only his second public appearance after being indicted for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Delegates censured their Senator Thom Tillis for his support for same-sex marriage and immigration reform.

They also re-elected their party chairman Michael Whatley and Donald Trump was the keynote speaker.

The former president came close to endorsing a candidate for governor of North Carolina.

“I’m going to endorse one, but I’m not going to talk to you about it tonight,” Trump said. “We’ll save it for another day.”

On his criminal indictment for handling top-secret documents, Mr. Trump issued a warning to delegates.

“They’re not going after me, they’re going after you, and I’m just standing in their way,” Trump said.

The former president spoke for over an hour attacking President Biden, the FBI and the media.

Trump spoke of voter fraud and missing ballots and promised to limit the number of days voters can vote.

You know, we don’t need 48 days of voting, Trump said.

North Carolina Republicans had the chance to hear from three presidential candidates this weekend, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Ron Desantis.

