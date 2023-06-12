Global Implications of Erdogan’s Historic Victory





Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won his second term in the most contested election in two decades and cemented his place in Turkish history by becoming its longest-serving leader. Until now, this distinction belonged to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish republic and its first president from 1923 until his death in 1938. PRIME Erdogan’s nimble foreign policy in recent years has helped him establish a nationalist image. (Reuters)

The 2023 election took place in the face of two negative developments. First, a weak economy, with inflation over 40% and the pound depreciating 80% since 2018. The second was the devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 people and revealed that the building codes were violated with impunity due to rampant corruption. . For the first time, six opposition parties have come together, determined to end Erdogan’s autocratic rule. The budding unity led by the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has obviously shaken Erdogan, and the government has revived an old case against Ekrem Imamaoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul. After many political maneuvers, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, became the opposition candidate. A soft-spoken former civil servant who entered politics in 1999, he has made it clear that his aim is to transition Turkey to a parliamentary system and restore the independence and integrity of institutions such as the central bank and power. judicial. As the elections approached, opinion polls gave Kilicdaroglu a slight edge. But in the first round, on May 14, Erdogan was in the lead with 49.4% of the vote, Kilicdaroglu remaining at 45%. Given that Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP) coalition retained its majority in parliament, Erdogan made it clear that a victory for Kilicdaroglu would only lead to political paralysis. In the second round on May 28, Erdogan maintained his lead, winning 52.2% of the vote. Even though Erdogan controls 90% of print and broadcast media, leaving the opposition to rely on social media, Kilicdaroglu was able to push Erdogan to a runoff for the first time in 20 years. Its votes came from urban areas, developed coastal areas to the south and west, and Kurdish areas to the east. His open acknowledgment that he is an Alevi and that he fights on a liberal platform has failed to make a dent in the heart of the predominantly rural Sunni country that has remained Erdogan’s stronghold. The result is a polarized country with deep divisions, over issues of Western influence and traditional culture, religion and secularism, values ​​and identity, manifested in growing nationalism. Erdogan’s nimble foreign policy in recent years has helped him establish a nationalist image. Even as he expanded Turkey’s influence in areas that were once part of the Ottoman Empire, he balanced concerns with his North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and rivals. traditional like Russia and Iran, while seeking pole position in the Islamic world. It required a tightrope approach, but it appeals to the nationalist sentiment that runs across the political spectrum. Erdogan is closer to China and has asked to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), but has also criticized Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs; is a member of NATO but bought the Russian S-400 missile defense system; seeks to improve relations with Russia but opposes it in the conflicts in Libya and Armenia-Azerbaijan; created an Organization of Turkish States reflecting shades of neo-Ottomanism; maintains close ties with Qatar and after a downturn in ties with Saudi Arabia over the murder of Adnan Khashoggi, and managed to restore ties with the Arab world. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia bailed it out by providing $5 billion each to the central bank, and Russia postponed a $600 million gas payment to 2024 and agreed to fund a nuclear power plant. of Akkuyu by 10 billion dollars. Now that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has pushed back the resistance and is here to stay, Erdogan’s main diplomatic task is to reconcile with him. However, his real challenge is to stabilize an economy shaken by his topsy-turvy policies. To fight inflation, he lowered interest rates and pumped in dollars, but foreign exchange reserves are trending towards negative territory. He appears confident of Western support as he successfully negotiated the Black Sea grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia and stemmed the flow of refugees to Europe. Historically, relations with India have been muted, with Turkey sympathizing with Pakistan over Kashmir and countering the expansion of the UN Security Council into the permanent category by proposing an expansion only of the non-permanent category. Despite the personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Erdogan, born out of shared experiences of their struggle to rise to the top, their reliance on nationalism and the invocation of a grand past, deep religiosity and exceptional communication skills, given the current challenges of each of the leaders, the bilateral relationship should remain discreet. Rakesh Sood is a former ambassador. The opinions expressed are personal.

