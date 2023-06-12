Trump toasts in classified documents case: ex-AG Bill Barr





Donald Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, said Sunday the former president was “toast” after being indicted by the federal government for mishandling classified documents.

“The government has acted responsibly. It was Donald J. Trump who acted irresponsibly,” Barr said on “Fox News Sunday” of the 37-count indictment against Trump, 76, unsealed on Friday.

“Those are solid numbers,” Barr said. “Even if half of this is true, it’s toast.”

Barr noted that he believes Trump was treated unfairly by the FBI in the ‘Russiagate’ collusion investigation and with the indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the Stormy case. Daniels.

But he said accusations that Trump kept hundreds of classified government documents related to sensitive national security matters at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House are serious matters.

"The government has acted responsibly. It was Donald J. Trump who acted irresponsibly," Bill Barr said. Fox News Bill Barr served as attorney general to former President Donald Trump. Getty Images

“I was shocked by the sensitivity of these documents and the number of them, quite frankly,” Barr told host Shannon Bream.

Claims by Trump and his allies that he is the victim of a witch hunt are “ridiculous,” Barr said.

“[Trump] is not a victim here. He was totally wrong,” Barr said.

Getty Images

The former AG said feds were “very respectful” of Trump, but he “shaken them.”

Trump was peddling “big lies” — one being that he has full authority to declassify documents, Barr added.

While an argument could be made to declassify Trump’s personal correspondence, for example, that is not the case for national security or other government documents under the Espionage Act, he said. he declares. He said they were “official documents” and not Trump’s personal documents that would belong to him.

Former President Donald Trump is facing a 37-count indictment for mishandling classified documents. The Trump Justice Department kept hundreds of classified government documents related to sensitive national security matters at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office. The Trump Justice Department attorney claimed that many of the documents were diaries, photos and personal memorabilia. Ministry of Justice

Prior to Barr’s appearance, Trump attorney Alina Habba claimed Special Prosecutor Jack Smith was making a mountain out of a molehill.

She said many of the documents were diaries, photos and personal memorabilia and argued that Trump could declassify documents under the Presidential Records Act.

For his part, Trump said he would continue his run for the White House in 2024 even if convicted in the classified documents case.

The embattled ex-president is also under federal investigation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots and is being investigated for alleged voter fraud in Georgia. He was also recently found civilly liable for sexual assault in the federal trial of E. Jean Carroll against him.

I will never leave, Trump told Politico on Saturday, listen, if I had left, I would have left before the original race in 2016. It was tough. In theory it was not feasible.

