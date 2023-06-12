Governor of Southeast Sulawesi receives Satya Wira Karya badge from President Joko Widodo





Southeast Sulawesi – Governor of South East Sulawesi (South East Sulawesi), Ali Mazi received the Satya Rompin Wira Karya Award from Indonesian President Joko Widodo through Indonesian Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, in the run up to the XVI National Farmers and Fishermen Week (PENAS) 2023 at Sutan Syahrir Lanud, Kota Padang, West Sumatra on Saturday (10/6/2023). Satya Mediterania Wira Karya is a sign of honor given by the Indonesian government to its citizens who have brought great devotion to the country and the Indonesian nation so that they can be role models for others. The awarding of these honors is in accordance with Presidential Regulation Number 35 of 2010 regarding the implementation of Law Number 20 of 2009 regarding the degree of service marks and honors. The Wira Karya Medal of Honor was awarded to Governor Ali Mazi in recognition of his active role in agriculture through the construction of agricultural roads spread across 17 districts/cities in Southeast Sulawesi. Also, they managed to maintain rice surplus during the period 2019 – 2022, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, successfully launched and developed sorghum and porang seedlings in 17 districts/cities from 2020 to 2023 as an alternative food. The Southeast Sulawesi government also provides facilities in the form of pre- and post-harvest agricultural machinery and exports plantation products including cashew nuts, palm oil and cocoa. Governor Ali Mazi has successfully increased the beef cattle population over the past two years. In five years, from 2018 to 2022, the actual expenditure of beef cattle leaving the region was 10,649 head. The Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, expressed his gratitude for the presence of 25,000 PENAS participants and 289 regional chiefs, 29 governors/deputy governors and 260 regents/mayors from all over the country. Indonesia who attended the opening of PENAS XVI in the city of Padang. The Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, said that this PENAS activity is a legendary moment that all farmers, herders, planters and fishermen across Indonesia have been waiting and waiting for. Indeed, the PENAS activity has been delayed for three years. The momentum of PENAS is a momentum to consolidate the desire of our farmers to be stronger and stronger, because if agriculture is strong, the Indonesian nation will be strong, he said. Indeed, the agricultural sector meets the livelihood needs of many people, thus expecting a greater food need for all Indonesians. “Thanks to governors, regents, mayors and all farmers, together with agriculture, we can become one of the best countries to face the turmoil in the face of yesterday’s pandemic”, explained the Minister of l Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia, Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Meanwhile, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the PENAS XVI agenda could become a means to improve government programs and introduce higher quality seeds to other farmer groups. In major forums like PENAS XVI 2023, it serves as a gathering place, a forum for promoting agricultural development results, a forum for evaluating, correcting and perfecting government programs, a forum for accessing technology and superior seed introduction forum, Airlangga Hartarto concluded. ADVERTISEMENT

Post views:

106

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kendariinfo.com/gubernur-sultra-terima-satya-lencana-wira-karya-dari-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos