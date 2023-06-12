PM Modi’s visit to the US to create history, to be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice









Update: June 12, 2023 9:35 a.m. EAST

Washington [US]June 12 (ANI): At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 21-24. In a historic move, Prime Minister Modi will address a joint session of the United States Congress on June 22.

The invitation to deliver such a historic speech came from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating Prime Minister Modi’s support and bipartisan respect in the United States. He would be the first Indian prime minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice.

The invitation letter from the President and First Lady praised Prime Minister Modi’s historic speech seven years ago which helped cement the bond between the two countries.

The White House emphasized in its message that this was an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close alliance of the two countries. Prime Minister Modi expressed his thanks for the privilege and said he looked forward to addressing the joint session.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi reiterated pride in having a comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States based on the principles of democratic values, close people-to-people ties and a firm commitment to peace and global prosperity.

Kurt Campbell, senior US administration official for the Indo-Pacific region, says the visit could help cement the relationship with India as the most important for the United States in the world. Hailing India for its pivotal role globally, he mentioned that a number of business and investment groups are looking to India for new investment opportunities to diversify supply chains. global supplies.

As US universities seek to train more engineers and technology specialists, Campbell said the US wants more such opportunities open to Indians.

The Indian diaspora in the United States is also eagerly awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Modi. An “India Unity March” will be organized in 20 different cities in the United States on June 18 to welcome PM Modi. Highlighting India’s growth and development over the past nine years, a major cultural event will be staged in front of the White House on June 21. Preparation for this visit is already underway with strategic visits by the US Defense Secretary and National Security Advisor to India ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s US visit. Lloyd J. Austin, Secretary of Defense, visited India June 4-5 to strengthen defense partnerships and advance partnerships in critical areas.

During his meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, views were exchanged on a range of regional security issues. The United States also reiterated its commitment to working closely together on Indo-Pacific issues.

A new roadmap for US-India defense industrial cooperation has been agreed, which will accelerate technology cooperation and co-production in areas such as land mobility systems, air combat, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, the submarine domain and ammunition.

Along with this, a set of proposals must also be formulated to help India gain access to advanced technologies that will boost India’s defense modernization plan. In this regard, a new initiative called India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) to advance advanced technology cooperation was also appreciated by the two leaders.

During their discussions, the growing importance of defense innovation and cooperation in emerging areas such as space, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity was also mentioned. The launch of the Advanced Domains Defense Dialogue was appreciated by both counterparts and a new commitment to expanding bilateral defense cooperation was underscored.

During the discussion, collaboration between US and Indian companies, investors, start-up accelerators and academic research institutes was highlighted, who also committed to enhancing operational collaboration across all military services, to support India’s leading role as a security provider in the Indo-Pacific.

During his meeting with Indian NSA Ajit Doval, perspectives on shared security in the Indian Ocean region and the possibility of greater maritime collaboration were also discussed. India’s leadership in the QUAD Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative (IPMDA), aimed at providing state-of-the-art domain awareness capability to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, was hailed by Secretary Lloyd J. Austin.

The Defense Secretary’s visit will be followed by the visit of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on June 13 to outline the two world leaders’ security agenda during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States. NSA Sullivan will finalize details of the GE-414 engine, share cyber threat technologies and refine the two countries’ position on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States is simply historic. This will push the two nations to forge greater cooperation in a world that is experiencing great geopolitical shifts, a growth in traditional and non-traditional threats, and issues of common concern. The invitation is an overture from the United States acknowledging India’s growing global stature and the critical role India is called upon to play in global affairs. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/pm-modis-us-visit-to-create-history-to-be-first-indian-prime-minister-to-address-us-congress-twice20230612093503

