Saudi Arabia seeks cooperation with China and ‘ignores’ Western concerns





[1/4] Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks as event moderator Dan Murphy at the 10th Arab-Chinese Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 11 June 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

The warming of Saudi-Chinese relations worries the United States

Riyadh not looking to compete with Beijing, minister says

Security and technology collaboration strengthen energy ties RIYADH, June 11 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia wants to collaborate with China, not compete with it, the kingdom’s energy minister said on Sunday, saying he was “ignoring” Western suspicions about their growing ties. As the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia’s bilateral relationship with the world’s largest energy consumer is rooted in hydrocarbons. But cooperation between Riyadh and Beijing has also deepened in areas of security and sensitive technology amid warming political ties – much to the chagrin of the United States. Asked about criticism of the bilateral relationship at an Arab-Chinese business conference, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “I actually ignore it because…as a businessman… .now you will go where the opportunity presents itself”. “We don’t have to face a choice that has to do with (say) either with us or with others.” Chinese entrepreneurs and investors flocked to Riyadh for the conference, which took place days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit. OIL OFFERS In March, state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) announced two major deals to boost its multi-billion dollar investment in China and bolster its rank as China’s top crude supplier. It is the biggest announcement since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia in December, where he called for oil trading in yuan, a move that would weaken the dollar’s dominance. “The demand for oil in China continues to grow, so of course we need to capture some of that demand,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “Instead of competing with China, collaborate with China.” The momentum of the two nations has also raised the prospect of a successful conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement between China and the Saudi-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), underway since 2004. . Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said any deal should protect emerging industries in the Gulf as the region begins to diversify into non-oil economic sectors. “We need to allow and empower our industries to export, so we hope that all countries negotiating with us for free trade agreements know that we need to protect our new emerging industries,” Falih said, adding that he hoped that an agreement would be reached soon. Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington, Nayera Abdallah and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Sharon Singleton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

