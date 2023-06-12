Is Boris Johnson a great man in history?

Boris Johnson has always been an enthusiastic proponent of the long outmoded theory of the great man in history. As he argued in his short biography of Winston Churchill, Churchill was a living refutation of the idea that great men and women are but fictitious bubbles on the vast tides of social history, a withering retort to everything this malarkey. He, and he alone, made the difference.

Boris’ own fall is a magnificent display, but perhaps not the kind he would have hoped he was onto something. Character makes a difference. It wasn’t events, my dear boy, events that did it for him, though God knows he was shaken by a few of them. Everything he got wrong, in the end, came down to character flaws: he hesitated over difficult decisions because he wanted to be liked; he didn’t have the patience to get important details across; he put himself and his unregulated appetites first; and when the threat of having to assume anything arose, his reflex was always to tell a lie.

It seems to me that the qualities that made him such a successful journalist and entertaining companion are the same qualities that made him such a disaster in high office.

These judgments are not pronounced in a spirit of personal animosity. Boris was a great colleague to have when I worked with him before. He’s a nice guy, and if he’s not trying to pinch your girlfriend, a good one to have by your side. It seems to me that the qualities that made him a successful journalist and fellow entertainer—charm, show-off, capricious shifts in position, appetite for jokes, fundamental lack of seriousness—are the same qualities that have made him such a disaster in high office. There is a semi-plausible case if you buy into the idea that he campaigned for Brexit hoping and expecting to lose that it was the same qualities that brought him to power in the first place.

The character, in this case, was fate; and it was a negative fate for Boris because his character did not resemble, as he hoped, Winston Churchill half as much as Billy Bunter. I think you can make some version of the same judgment when it comes to this week’s other season finale, Donald Trump.

The Donald, whatever else you may say about him, is a very quirky and eccentric person. Vast and impersonal historical forces may have played a part in its rise, but vast and impersonal historical forces didn’t put two dozen boxes of top-secret military secrets in a messy pile in the crazy toilet downstairs. a crazy cut price Versailles in Florida. And did Vladimir Putin’s personal psychology play a major role in creating the dysfunctional and paranoid form of the Russian state, and in the fact and conduct of his special military operation in Ukraine? You should think so.

My tentatively offered take, for what it’s worth, is this. The great man theory prevailed at a time when we thought of history as a succession of kings, queens and mighty generals. And in its raw Carlylian form, it was obviously wrong. The 20th century rightly saw a backlash against it, informed by various Marxisms, the growing understanding of statistics, and the rise of more sophisticated sociologies and economics. The price of bread, rather than the wrong king, was the most reliable indicator of an impending revolution. It wasn’t that the Kaiser was some kind of asshole, AJP Taylor said: What started the Great War was actually the railroad timetables. Impersonal forces brought Hitler to power, led the new theory, and he was only the leader.

The original Vast Impersonal Historical Forces school of thought originated at a time when there was a more or less deterministic view of the universe, however. If our datasets were large enough, this implied that we could capture cause and effect colliding like a billion billiard balls in Brownian motion. Aggregated across vast populations and over vast periods of time, the individual action of the ricochet of a single billiard ball was really neither here nor there.

Last week, I interviewed complexity scientist Peter Turchin for our Book Club podcast, which began by looking at beetle populations before moving on to humans. His new book The End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites, and the Path to Political Disintegration argues, essentially, that when complex societies go wrong, it’s always the same things to blame. You get too many people qualified for elite roles competing for too few spots at the top of the table; and you have increasingly shitty life for ordinary schmoes. The disgruntled elite wannabes decide to destroy the system and the disgruntled proletarians become their cannon fodder. You get populism, polarization, a spike in political violence, and all the other good things we’ve seen in our time, though Turchin also spots them in Rome, Hundred Years’ War Europe, and China. Ancient.

It’s a fascinating idea. You can recognize the generative power of these observations, by Turchin and his colleagues in the field of what he calls cliodynamics, about the forces that destabilize states. But these forces may not be the whole story. In the age of chaos math, cascading effects, butterfly hurricanes, etc., I suspect there is room for synthesis. Small things, simple billiard balls, in the post-Newtonian world, can affect big ones. Great men, through their personality flaws and deformities perhaps more than through their conscious decisions, can send things in quite unexpected directions.

And so it is with Mr. Putin, with President Trump and with our own Boris Johnson. Their personalities really mattered. They use the term as an index of their weight in history, rather than their moral stature as great men. Speaking just for myself, though, I’d like to see lesser men have a chance next.