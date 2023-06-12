Politics
Is Boris Johnson a great man in history?
Boris Johnson has always been an enthusiastic proponent of the long outmoded theory of the great man in history. As he argued in his short biography of Winston Churchill, Churchill was a living refutation of the idea that great men and women are but fictitious bubbles on the vast tides of social history, a withering retort to everything this malarkey. He, and he alone, made the difference.
Boris’ own fall is a magnificent display, but perhaps not the kind he would have hoped he was onto something. Character makes a difference. It wasn’t events, my dear boy, events that did it for him, though God knows he was shaken by a few of them. Everything he got wrong, in the end, came down to character flaws: he hesitated over difficult decisions because he wanted to be liked; he didn’t have the patience to get important details across; he put himself and his unregulated appetites first; and when the threat of having to assume anything arose, his reflex was always to tell a lie.
These judgments are not pronounced in a spirit of personal animosity. Boris was a great colleague to have when I worked with him before. He’s a nice guy, and if he’s not trying to pinch your girlfriend, a good one to have by your side. It seems to me that the qualities that made him a successful journalist and fellow entertainer—charm, show-off, capricious shifts in position, appetite for jokes, fundamental lack of seriousness—are the same qualities that have made him such a disaster in high office. There is a semi-plausible case if you buy into the idea that he campaigned for Brexit hoping and expecting to lose that it was the same qualities that brought him to power in the first place.
The character, in this case, was fate; and it was a negative fate for Boris because his character did not resemble, as he hoped, Winston Churchill half as much as Billy Bunter. I think you can make some version of the same judgment when it comes to this week’s other season finale, Donald Trump.
The most popular
David Shipley
What is your first night in prison really like?
The Donald, whatever else you may say about him, is a very quirky and eccentric person. Vast and impersonal historical forces may have played a part in its rise, but vast and impersonal historical forces didn’t put two dozen boxes of top-secret military secrets in a messy pile in the crazy toilet downstairs. a crazy cut price Versailles in Florida. And did Vladimir Putin’s personal psychology play a major role in creating the dysfunctional and paranoid form of the Russian state, and in the fact and conduct of his special military operation in Ukraine? You should think so.
My tentatively offered take, for what it’s worth, is this. The great man theory prevailed at a time when we thought of history as a succession of kings, queens and mighty generals. And in its raw Carlylian form, it was obviously wrong. The 20th century rightly saw a backlash against it, informed by various Marxisms, the growing understanding of statistics, and the rise of more sophisticated sociologies and economics. The price of bread, rather than the wrong king, was the most reliable indicator of an impending revolution. It wasn’t that the Kaiser was some kind of asshole, AJP Taylor said: What started the Great War was actually the railroad timetables. Impersonal forces brought Hitler to power, led the new theory, and he was only the leader.
The original Vast Impersonal Historical Forces school of thought originated at a time when there was a more or less deterministic view of the universe, however. If our datasets were large enough, this implied that we could capture cause and effect colliding like a billion billiard balls in Brownian motion. Aggregated across vast populations and over vast periods of time, the individual action of the ricochet of a single billiard ball was really neither here nor there.
Last week, I interviewed complexity scientist Peter Turchin for our Book Club podcast, which began by looking at beetle populations before moving on to humans. His new book The End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites, and the Path to Political Disintegration argues, essentially, that when complex societies go wrong, it’s always the same things to blame. You get too many people qualified for elite roles competing for too few spots at the top of the table; and you have increasingly shitty life for ordinary schmoes. The disgruntled elite wannabes decide to destroy the system and the disgruntled proletarians become their cannon fodder. You get populism, polarization, a spike in political violence, and all the other good things we’ve seen in our time, though Turchin also spots them in Rome, Hundred Years’ War Europe, and China. Ancient.
It’s a fascinating idea. You can recognize the generative power of these observations, by Turchin and his colleagues in the field of what he calls cliodynamics, about the forces that destabilize states. But these forces may not be the whole story. In the age of chaos math, cascading effects, butterfly hurricanes, etc., I suspect there is room for synthesis. Small things, simple billiard balls, in the post-Newtonian world, can affect big ones. Great men, through their personality flaws and deformities perhaps more than through their conscious decisions, can send things in quite unexpected directions.
And so it is with Mr. Putin, with President Trump and with our own Boris Johnson. Their personalities really mattered. They use the term as an index of their weight in history, rather than their moral stature as great men. Speaking just for myself, though, I’d like to see lesser men have a chance next.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/is-boris-johnson-a-great-man-of-history/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan tried to get Pakistani forces to give in, but it backfired: Maryam Nawaz
- Is Boris Johnson a great man in history?
- J. Harrison Ghee becomes first non-binary actor to win Tony for Best Actor in a Musical
- Shaped by hardship, Djokovic grateful for ‘tennis mom’ and ‘tennis dad’
- Ecommerce Startup Raises Basket Bag Funding From BrewDogs James Watt To Be Britain’s Next Unicorn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Saudi Arabia seeks cooperation with China and ‘ignores’ Western concerns
- PM Modi’s visit to the US to create history, to be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice
- Governor of Southeast Sulawesi receives Satya Wira Karya badge from President Joko Widodo
- Twitter users denounce US Senator Marshall’s claim that the president broke the flag rules at the White House
- BTS’s Suga says he wants to tour India, loves Bollywood movies. Fans can’t keep calm
- 83 days to Purdue Football: Zion Steptoe
- Go Fashion shares are in focus as Sequoia Capital may sell shares via a block deal today