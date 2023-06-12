Prime Minister pledges to strengthen rail link with Turkey





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the rail network between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey needed improvisation and reiterated his determination to make this rail link more efficient. In an interview with Turkish TV channel Haber Global, Shehbaz pointed out that the target of $5 billion in two-way trade with Turkey over the next three years is very much achievable through investment and joint ventures. The Prime Minister said that the Pakistan-Turkey rail link via Iran could play a very important role in reducing transport costs and making their goods compatible in world markets, adding that his aim was to make this network more effective. He called on Turkish investors to use their energy experience to invest in Pakistan’s solar and hydro power sector. “Projects like the Diamer-Bhasha dam offer great scope for co-investment,” he said. “Investments and joint ventures can result in a ‘win-win’ situation for both countries,” he said. “I want to assure that as Prime Minister of Pakistan, I will do everything to facilitate Turkish investors,” he added. “Our workforce is more skilled and if they have Turkish investment, it will be a good combination, opening up prospects for opportunities for joint ventures,” Shehbaz added. The Prime Minister mentioned a “strong strategic partnership” between the two countries, as they had entered into joint ventures in the shipbuilding industry, stressing that there were other areas where the two countries had common interests. Asked about the domestic economic situation, Shehbaz acknowledged that the country was going through difficult challenges, such as soaring prices and the devastating impact of unprecedented floods last year. However, he stressed that the people of Pakistan are strong and will negotiate through these challenges with collective efforts. He added that the government organized the Geneva conference for flood relief and prevented the default of the country. He criticized the previous PTI government for reneging on its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which led to a very serious economic situation. He was convinced that the 9th review of the IMF would sooner or later be approved. Shehbaz said the current National Assembly would complete its term, after which elections would be held in time to strengthen democracy. He said the elections to the national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan will be held together. He dispelled claims of hegemony of one province in the country, adding that Punjab province has always acted as an elder brother to the three provinces. “They [all provinces] contribute and share their blessings and sufferings together. Referring to the May 9 vandalism, the prime minister said PTI leader Imran Khan had been arrested on serious corruption and bribery charges, but “his (Imran’s) band of thugs acted on its instructions to attack vital institutions, including military installations”. APPLICATION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2421291/pm-vows-to-strengthen-rail-link-with-turkiye The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos