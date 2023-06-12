Teddy Riley on Trump’s Support: He Freed My Brother From Jail





Teddy Riley has responded to a whirlwind of criticism online after showing his support for disgraced former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, June 10, the pioneering New Jack Swing icon appeared to pledge allegiance to Trump on Instagram, in response to the former president’s latest plea of ​​innocence regarding his recent federal indictment.

I AM AN INNOCENT MAN. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPTED, Trump wrote alongside a video. THIS ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE AND THE CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Responding to the post, Teddy Riley hit the comments section with a series of strong arm emojis. Immediately, fans responded to their discord. Teddy seriously? Do you here agree with this guy? [face palm emoji]wrote one user.

According to The Shade Room, the reason Rileys shows Trump love is because he owes the controversial politician and businessman a solid for freeing his older brother Lou Hobbs who was serving a double life sentence.

The Harlem native went on to say that the 46th President of the United States taught him to be a free man of this country. Additionally, the No Diggity crooner claimed [Trump] can do something incredible for us, because he did it for Africa while he was in power, while saying that everyone has their own beliefs, and that’s only what they believe .

Riley isn’t the first black celebrity to support Trump. In January 2021, Kodak Black became a free man following Donald Trump’s last-minute presidential pardon. The 23-year-old Florida native was in the middle of a 46-month sentence after being convicted of a federal weapons charge in 2019.

I want to thank President @RealDonaldTrump for his commitment to justice reform and reducing my sentence, he wrote. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to keep giving back, learning and growing. @DanScavino, Kodak tweeted at the time.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge in December 2020 and faced up to 10 years in prison, was also given a get out of jail card shortly before the POTUS alum did. leaves the Oval Office.

However, it may not have come as a surprise as days before the presidential election, Lil Wayne joined fellow rappers, like 50 Cent and Lil Pump, in expressing his support for Trump while posing for a photo. with the Republican candidate at the time.

Just had a great encounter with @realdonaldtrump @potus. Besides what it has done so far with penal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured that he would and could do it, he tweeted alongside a photo of himself with Trump; top it all off with a hanging emoji.

