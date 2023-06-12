An American restaurant launches ‘Modi ji thali ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Watch | Latest India News





A restaurant in New Jersey held a special thali in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ upcoming visit to the United States, news agency ANI reported. The “Modi ji thali”, prepared by chef Shripad Kulkarni, consists of Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach and papad, among other dishes. Modi ji Thali includes dishes as diverse as sarson ka saag and idli. (ANI) According to Kulkarni, the articles were added according to the requests of the Indian diaspora living there. In a video, shared by ANI, Mr. Kulkarni can be seen presenting the colorful thali and sharing more details about the special offer. The restaurant owner is also reportedly planning to launch a second thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon. “We are planning to launch this thali soon. I am very sure that it will gain popularity. Once it works well, I am also planning to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali as it too has that rock star appeal among the community. Native American,” he said. added. The thali also pays tribute to the fact that 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millet by the United Nations after a recommendation by the Indian government in 2019. Prime Minister Modi, on his first state visit to the United States, will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a dinner on June 22. He is expected to become the first Indian prime minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time. PM Modi is no stranger to thalis centered around him. Last year, ahead of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a Thali named 56-inch Narendra Modi Thali. ARDOR 2.1, a restaurant in Connaught Place, launched the 56-course thali, with a vegetarian and non-vegetarian option. American Indians are planning to greet him with an “India Unity Day” march in 20 major cities across America on June 18, organizers have announced. On June 21, several high-profile American Indians will join PM Modi on the North Lawns of the United Nations complex in New York, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga event. On June 22, more than seven thousand American Indians plan to gather on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady greet the Prime Minister amid a 21-gun salute. Prime Minister Modi will also address top US business leaders at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington, followed by a speech to the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Multimedia journalist at Hindustan Times. Covers news from India, the world, business and technology with a keen eye for human interest stories rooted in gender and culture. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-us-visit-modi-ji-thali-new-jersey-restaurant-year-of-millet-101686530395089.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos